Global Geophysical Services Market 2017:Size, Growth, Type and Application, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape,Forecast

Executive Summary
Geophysical Service companies are mainly engaged in collecting, analysing, and mapping geophysical data. Companies in this industry use a range of surveying techniques depending on the objective of the survey. It includes establishments doing magnetic surveys, gravity surveys, seismic surveys, or electrical and electromagnetic surveys.
The Geophysical Services Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the geophysical services market.
Description
The Geophysical Services Global Market Briefing Report from the Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the geophysical services market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the geophysical services market and suggests approaches.
Scope
Markets Covered: Geological surveying services, Electromagnetic and Electrical geophysical surveying services, Aerial geophysical surveying services, Magnetic surveys, Seismic surveys, Gravity surveys, Geophysical surveying for oil and gas fields, Geophysical surveying for metal mining, Geophysical surveying for nonmetallic minerals
Companies Mentioned: Dawson Geophysical, CGG, CSA Global, Schlumberger Limited , United States Geological Survey, UTEC, Geotec Engineering & Environmental, Geophysics Ltd, Geophex, Ltd., Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., (GSSI), Pheonix Geophysics, Geotech
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Table of Content
Introduction
2. Geophysical Services Market Characteristics
3. Geophysical Services Market Historic Growth
• Drivers Of The Market
• Restraints On The Market
4. Geophysical Services Market Forecast Growth
• Drivers Of The Market
• Restraints On The Market
5. Geophysical Services Market Geography Split
6. Geophysical Services Market Segmentation
7. Geophysical Services Competitive Landscape
8. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Geophysical Services Market
9. Geophysical Services Market Trends And Strategies
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the geophysical services market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
• Reports are updated with latest data and analysis and delivered within 3 working days of purchase.
