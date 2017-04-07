WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Truck Telematics 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022”.

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Truck Telematics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trimble

Fleetmatics Group PLC

TomTom

MiX Telematics

Actsoft’s

Ctrack

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

KORE

Masternaut

AirIQ

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tablet

Phone

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Driver Behavior

Vehicle Data

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Truck Telematics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Truck Telematics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Truck Telematics, with sales, revenue, and price of Truck Telematics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Truck Telematics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tablet

1.2.2 Phone

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Driver Behavior

1.3.2 Vehicle Data

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Trimble

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Trimble Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Fleetmatics Group PLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Fleetmatics Group PLC Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 TomTom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 TomTom Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MiX Telematics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 MiX Telematics Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Actsoft’s

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Actsoft’s Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ctrack

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Ctrack Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Daimler FleetBoard GmbH Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 KORE

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 KORE Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Masternaut

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Masternaut Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 AirIQ

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Truck Telematics Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 AirIQ Truck Telematics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

