Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market by Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Supply, Revenue And Market Share
Aluminum Composite Panel Market 2017
Aluminum composite panel?(ACP) also?aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin?aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for external?cladding?or?facades?of buildings, insulation, and?signage.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Aluminum Composite Panel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
3A Composites
Arconic
CCJX
Goodsense
HongTai
Yaret
Mitsubishi Plastic
Seven
Sistem Metal
HuaYuan
Jyi Shyang
Goldstar
Laminators
Hongseong
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Common Panels
Anti-fire Panels
Anti-bacteria Panels
Antistatic Panels
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building Curtain Wall
Interior Decoration
Other Applications
