Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market by Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Supply, Revenue And Market Share

Aluminum composite panel (ACP) also aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage. Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers3A CompositesArconicCCJXGoodsenseHongTaiYaretMitsubishi PlasticSevenSistem MetalHuaYuanJyi ShyangGoldstarLaminatorsHongseongMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversCommon PanelsAnti-fire PanelsAnti-bacteria PanelsAntistatic PanelsMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoBuilding Curtain WallInterior DecorationOther Applications