Avocado Oil: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Avocado Oil Market 2017
Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Avocado Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sesajal
Yasin
Bella Vado
Chosen Foods
Grupo Industrial Batellero
La Tourangelle
Avoolio
Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil
Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados
Kevala
Bio Planete
Hain Celestial Group
Da Gama Avocado Oil
Cate de mi Corazón
Tron Hermanos
Proteco Oils
Westfalia
Aconcagua Oil & Extract
Olivado
Grove Avocado Oil
AvoPure
Village Press
Kahangi Estate
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Refined Avocado Oil
Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Crude Avocado Oil
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Edible Oil
Cosmetics & Skin Care Products
Other
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Avocado Oil Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Refined Avocado Oil
1.2.2 Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
1.2.3 Crude Avocado Oil
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Edible Oil
1.3.2 Cosmetics & Skin Care Products
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sesajal
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Sesajal Avocado Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Yasin
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Yasin Avocado Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Bella Vado
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Bella Vado Avocado Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Chosen Foods
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Grupo Industrial Batellero
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
…………
3 Global Avocado Oil Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 Global Avocado Oil Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.2 Global Avocado Oil Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Avocado Oil Manufacturer Market Share
3.3.2 Top 6 Avocado Oil Manufacturer Market Share
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Avocado Oil Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Avocado Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Avocado Oil Sales by Regions (2012-2017)
4.1.2 Global Avocado Oil Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Avocado Oil Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Avocado Oil Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.5 South America Avocado Oil Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Avocado Oil Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
...…..Continued
