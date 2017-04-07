There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,105 in the last 365 days.

Micro Server Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Micro Server Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Micro Server Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Micro Server Market

In this report, The Global Micro Server Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Micro Server market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Intel 
IBM 
Dell 
HP 
AMD 
Oracle 
Fujitsu 
ARM 
Quanta Computer 
Marvell Technology 
Penguin Computing 
Advanced Micro Devices 
MITAC 

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1154302-global-micro-server-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Micro Server in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
United States 
EU 
China 
Japan 
South Korea 
Taiwan 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Intel (CentertonSoC，Avoton SoC, 32-bit,64-bit) 
ARM (Cortex A9, Cortex A15, 32-bit, 64-bit) 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Micro Server for each application, including 
Data Storage 
Data Analytics 
Cloud Computing 
Other

Access Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1154302-global-micro-server-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Micro Server Market Research Report 2017 
1 Micro Server Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Micro Server 
1.2 Micro Server Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Micro Server Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Micro Server Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Intel (CentertonSoC，Avoton SoC, 32-bit,64-bit) 
1.2.4 ARM (Cortex A9, Cortex A15, 32-bit, 64-bit) 
1.2.4 Type II 
1.2.4 Type II 
1.3 Global Micro Server Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Micro Server Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Data Storage 
1.3.3 Data Analytics 
1.3.4 Cloud Computing 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Global Micro Server Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Micro Server Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Micro Server (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Micro Server Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Micro Server Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……..

7 Global Micro Server Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Intel 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Intel Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 IBM 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 IBM Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Dell 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Dell Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 HP 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 HP Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 AMD 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 AMD Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Oracle 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Oracle Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Fujitsu 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Fujitsu Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 ARM 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 ARM Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Quanta Computer 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Quanta Computer Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Marvell Technology 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Micro Server Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Marvell Technology Micro Server Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 Penguin Computing 
7.12 Advanced Micro Devices 
7.13 MITAC

Continued……

Buy Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1154302      

Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics, IT, Technology, World & Regional