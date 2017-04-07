Global Precision Medicine Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturerPUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Medicine Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Precision Medicine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies Precision Medicine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
AB-Biotics Sa
Abbott Laboratories
Almac Group
Asuragen
Biobase Gmbh (Subsidiary)
Biomérieux Sa
Caris Life Sciences
Cepheid Inc.
Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh
GE Healthcare
Glaxosmithkline (Gsk)
Healthcore
IBM
Intel Corporation
Intomics A/S
Johnson & Johnson
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
Medtronic
Novartis
Qiagen
Quest Diagnostics
Randox Laboratories
Roche Holding Ag-Br
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Precision Medicine in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Drug discovery
Companion diagnostics
Sequencing
Bio-informatics
Others
Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Precision Medicine in each application, can be divided into
Oncology
CNS
Immunology
Respiratory
Others
Table of Contents
Global Precision Medicine Market Research Report 2016
1 Precision Medicine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Medicine
1.2 Precision Medicine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Precision Medicine by Type in 2015
1.2.2 Drug discovery
1.2.3 Companion diagnostics
1.2.4 Sequencing
1.2.5 Bio-informatics
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Precision Medicine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Precision Medicine Consumption Market Share by Application in 2015
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 CNS
1.3.4 Immunology
1.3.5 Respiratory
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Precision Medicine Market by Region
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Precision Medicine (2011-2021)
7 Global Precision Medicine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 AB-Biotics Sa
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Type I
7.1.2.2 Type II
7.1.3 AB-Biotics Sa Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Abbott Laboratories
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Type I
7.2.2.2 Type II
7.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Almac Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Type I
7.3.2.2 Type II
7.3.3 Almac Group Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Asuragen
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Type I
7.4.2.2 Type II
7.4.3 Asuragen Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Biobase Gmbh (Subsidiary)
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Type I
7.5.2.2 Type II
7.5.3 Biobase Gmbh (Subsidiary) Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Biomérieux Sa
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Type I
7.6.2.2 Type II
7.6.3 Biomérieux Sa Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Caris Life Sciences
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Type I
7.7.2.2 Type II
7.7.3 Caris Life Sciences Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Cepheid Inc.
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Type I
7.8.2.2 Type II
7.8.3 Cepheid Inc. Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Type I
7.9.2.2 Type II
7.9.3 Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 GE Healthcare
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Precision Medicine Product Type, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Type I
7.10.2.2 Type II
7.10.3 GE Healthcare Precision Medicine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Glaxosmithkline (Gsk)
7.12 Healthcore
7.13 IBM
7.14 Intel Corporation
7.15 Intomics A/S
7.16 Johnson & Johnson
7.17 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
7.18 Medtronic
7.19 Novartis
7.20 Qiagen
7.21 Quest Diagnostics
7.22 Randox Laboratories
7.23 Roche Holding Ag-Br
7.24 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
7.25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
