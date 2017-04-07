Military Drones Market - Worldwide Industry Key Players, Development Status, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 – 2022
Military Drones Market:
Executive Summary
The 2016 study has 868 pages, 379 tables and figures. Worldwide military drone markets are poised to achieve significant growth with the use of cameras on stable flying armament platforms positioned as the best technology for knocking out terrorist enclaves. No one thinks this is the best way to fight the terrorists, but it is what is being used in the current environment.
Military drones are flying cameras and flying weapons that can be remotely controlled. Military drones are being used for lifting cameras above the ground so every person who wants it can use a camera to rise above the earth to look down from above can do military surveillance. Each drone can choose thousands of vantage points, extending military strategic visualization beyond what has previously been possible.
The military drones are able to achieve terrorist control tasks. They have been evolving air camera integration for surveillance systems capability. They are used for surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence missions. They do 3D mapping and support ground troops. These are more energy efficient, last longer and have a significantly lower cost of operation than manned aircraft. Drone aircraft are sophisticated and flexible. They take off, fly and land autonomously. They enable engineers to push the envelope of normal flight. Reconnaissance drones can fly for days continuously. Remote, ground-based pilots can work in shifts.
Drones are set to make every industry more productive with better, more flexible visualization. Drone uses provide the prospect of trillions of dollars in economic growth. Drones connect seamlessly and securely to the Internet and to each other.
“Use of military drones represents a key milestone in provision of value to every military in every country. Customized camera configurations are used to take photos and videos with stunning accuracy and ideal representations of activity by an enemy. Digital controls further automate flying, making ease of use and flight stability a reality. New materials and new designs are bringing a transformation of military drones forward. With further innovation, continued growth of military drone markets is assured.”
The worldwide market for military drones at$4.4 billion worldwide in 2015 going to $6.8 billion by 2022. Multiple applications drive market growth, applications in surveillance and bombing terrorists. Lightweight military drones are used for visualization, attack drones are used in all manner of military maneuver, military drones are used for infrastructure surveillance, aerial mapping, and logistics delivery.
Companies Profiled:-
Market Leaders
Market Participants
AeroVironment
Aeryon Labs
ASN Technologies
Aurora Flight
Aviation Industry Corp (AVIC)
BAE Systems
Boeing
Challis Inc.
China Aerospace
Cybaero
Intel / Cyberhawk Innovations
Denel Dynamics
Drone Innovation Holding Company
EHang
Elbit Systems
Enertis
Finmeccanica
Flirtey
FT Sistemas
General Atomics
General Dynamics
GoPro
Gryphon
Honeywell
Hubsan
Integrated Dynamics
Intel
Israel Aerospace Industries
Japan Drones
Kratos
L-3 Communications
Laird / Cattron Group International
Laser Motive
Lockheed Martin
Marcus UAV
MMist
Northrop Grumman
Prox Dynamics
Proxy Technologies
Roketsan
RUAG Aerospace
Safran Morpho
SAIC
Scaled Composites
Schiebel
Secom
Textron
TRNDlabs
XAircraft
Yuneec
Wing Loong
ZMP
…CONTINUED
