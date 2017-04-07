OTT Video Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global OTT Video Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global OTT Video Market
In this report, The Global OTT Video Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global OTT Video market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Skype
Google Voice
Weixin
Icntv
Letv
Iqiyi
Netflix
Viu
Anyplex
MyTV SUPER
Silence TV
Litv
KKTV
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of OTT Video in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Mobile Devices
Non-Mobile Device
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of OTT Video for each application, including
Commercial Use
Home Use
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global OTT Video Market Research Report 2017
1 OTT Video Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OTT Video
1.2 OTT Video Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global OTT Video Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global OTT Video Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Mobile Devices
1.2.4 Non-Mobile Device
1.2.4 Type II
1.3 Global OTT Video Segment by Application
1.3.1 OTT Video Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Home Use
1.4 Global OTT Video Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global OTT Video Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of OTT Video (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global OTT Video Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global OTT Video Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global OTT Video Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Skype
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Skype OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Google Voice
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Google Voice OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Weixin
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Weixin OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Icntv
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Icntv OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Letv
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Letv OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Iqiyi
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Iqiyi OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Netflix
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Netflix OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Viu
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Viu OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Anyplex
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Anyplex OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 MyTV SUPER
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 OTT Video Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 MyTV SUPER OTT Video Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Silence TV
7.12 Litv
7.13 KKTV
Continued……
