Global General Lighting Industry Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global General Lighting Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global General Lighting Market
Global General Lighting Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Osram
GE Lighting
Koninklijke Philips
Panasonic
Schneider Electric
Bridgelux
Nichia
LG Innotek
Eaton
NVC Lighting Technology
Advanced Lighting Technology
Luminus Devices
Cooper Lighting
Acuity Brands
Toshiba
Citizens Electronics
Cree
Toyoda Gosei
Intematix
Lemnis Lighting
Dialight
Seoul Semiconductor
Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic
Energy Focus
Everlight Electronics
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of General Lighting in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Traditional Lighting
LED Lighting
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of General Lighting for each application, including
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Industrial Sector
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global General Lighting Market Research Report 2017
1 General Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of General Lighting
1.2 General Lighting Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global General Lighting Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global General Lighting Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Traditional Lighting
1.2.4 LED Lighting
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global General Lighting Segment by Application
1.3.1 General Lighting Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential Sector
1.3.3 Commercial Sector
1.3.4 Industrial Sector
1.4 Global General Lighting Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global General Lighting Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of General Lighting (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global General Lighting Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global General Lighting Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global General Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global General Lighting Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global General Lighting Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global General Lighting Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global General Lighting Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global General Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers General Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 General Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 General Lighting Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 General Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global General Lighting Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global General Lighting Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global General Lighting Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 United States General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 EU General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 South Korea General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 Taiwan General Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global General Lighting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global General Lighting Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 United States General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 EU General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 South Korea General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 Taiwan General Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
………..CONTINUED
