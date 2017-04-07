E-Clinical Solutions Market size is Expected to Increase USD 6 Billion by 2022-CRF Health and Oracle Corporation
E-Clinical Solutions Market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR during 2016-2022, e-clinical solutions market size is expected to increase USD 6 billion by
Market Highlights
The global e-clinical solutions market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. E-clinical technologies are essential for various procedures including, managing the data requirements, reducing development costs, support faster decisions making for potential new products, and for increasing efficiency throughout the clinical trial process. The process majorly deals with the four steps including clinical data capturing by these software, data management, data conversion and standardization and finally the data reporting and statistical programming. The basic aim of these techniques is to make clinical data acquisition, standardization, aggregation and analytics easy and simple for the various biopharma companies and other users.
Key Player
• ERT (U.S.)
• eClinical Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
• Merge Healthcare Incorporated (U.S.)
• OmniComm Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Medidata Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
• PAREXEL International Corporation (U.S.)
• BioClinica, Inc. (U.S.)
• CRF Health (U.S.)
• DATATRAK International, Inc. (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
Segmentation:
The global e-Clinical solution market is segmented on the basis of products and on the basis of delivery method. Based on products used the market is segmented into by product clinical data integration, Clinical Data Management System (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Randomization And Trial Supply Management (RTSM), safety solutions and others. CDMS segment commands the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to show further growth in the forecasted period majorly due to rising demand for mobile and web based technology worldwide. Based on delivery methods the market is segmented into web based, Enterprise, and cloud based solutions. Cloud based solutions are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period due to increasing acceptance of these technologies worldwide and also due to the facilities such as access to data from any place provided by these software’s.
Regional Analysis
• Oracle Corporation is the leading player or the global e-clinical solution market. Although, developed regions including North America and Europe held large shares in the e-clinical solutions market in 2015
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years due to factors such as the increasing outsourcing of clinical trial studies by the large pharma and biopharma companies in Asia-Pacific region
• These emerging markets including China, Korea, and India have become attractive destinations for outsourcing of clinical trials due to presence of large population and low operating cost for performing clinical trials in these countries other factors such as less stringent regulatory guidelines compared to developed nations in these countries
• Shortage of trial volunteers in Europe, North America, and other developed countries, growing number of life science and healthcare research companies and CROs are the key factors leading to the increased demand for e-clinical solutions in emerging markets
Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 84 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global e-clinical solutions market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2022.
Study Objectives:
• To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with estimated future growth of the same for the next 5 years related to its various segments and sub-segments.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the global eClinical solution market based on various analysis which includes price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.
• To provide past and estimated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect.
• To provide country level analysis of the market’s segments which includes “by product” and “by delivery method”.
Browse Full E-C S Market @
