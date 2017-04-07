Tree Nuts market is calculated to grow at the CAGR of 5% by 2022
Tree Nuts Market Information- by type (cashew nuts, walnuts, almonds, chestnuts, Hazelnuts, Brazil nuts), by form, by application and by Region Forecast to 2022
Globally the Tree Nuts market share in food and beverage industry is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate supported by the rising demand of natural and healthy food alternatives in the developed countries. The consumption of Tree Nuts is anticipated to experience a surge based on its multi-purpose applications in various industries. The powder segment of tree nuts is calculated to grow at a higher growth rate due to higher shelf life of the product and convenience usage. Based on the high nutritional value, the consumption of tree nuts is anticipated to increase at a steady CAGR.
Based on all these factors, the Tree Nuts market is calculated to grow at the CAGR of 5% during 2016-2022.
Major Key Players
• Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)
• Olam International (Singapore)
• Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
• Mariani Nut Company (U.S.)
• Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)
• Select Harvests (Australia)
• GNC Global Nut Company AG (Switzerland)
• WaterFord Nut Company (U.S.)
Request a Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2482
Market Drivers:
The increasing sale of Tree Nuts is driven by the increase in demand for fibrous nuts. Rise in usage of nuts in breakfast cereals and health drinks is supporting the sale of tree nuts. Application of tree nuts is increasing widely amongst various regions of Europe which is having a positive influence on the market share. U.S. is considered one of the major exporter as well as importers of tree nuts holding a major share in the market.
Downstream analysis-
Application of tree nuts is high in bakery and confectionery industries followed by breakfast cereals. Tree nuts constitutes major segment in the manufacturing of these products. Roasted tree nuts have a relatively low consumption rate as compared to the consumption of tree nuts as a whole. The downfall of roasted tree nuts consumption is because of the loss of nutrients in the whole roasting process. However, the application of roasted tree nuts is found to be high in ice-cream and beverage industries due to convenience usage. Also, due to the high health benefits obtained from the tree nuts, its application in health drinks in the beverage segment is increasing.
Established players from U.S. and China are following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of Tree Nuts as functional food products. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to established industries that have high demand of tree nuts.
Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures in 100 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Tree Nuts Market information from 2016 to 2022"
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tree-nuts-market-2482
Changing lifestyle of the consumers has encouraged the demand of Tree Nuts in food industries. Demand of healthy breakfast cereals has raised the portion of tree nuts as one of the major ingredients in the product. Rising consumption of nutritious sports drinks amongst the sports persons is supporting the sale of tree nuts and drinks. Key Players from China and U.S. are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players to expand their business various other regions due to increasing demand of Tree Nuts as a functional food product.
Regional Analysis
The Global Tree Nuts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is amongst the major producers of Tree Nuts. Increasing demand of healthy nuts in various segments of the food industry is supporting the growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2482
Brief TOC
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Research methodology
3.1 Research Methods
3.1.1 Primary research
3.1.2 Secondary research
3.2 Forecast model
3.3 Market Size estimation
9. MARKET-By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market size (sub segments)
9.2.1 Direct consumption/Culinary purpose
9.2.2 Bakery and confectionery
9.2.3 Breakfast cereals
9.2.4 Snacks
9.2.5 Flavored drinks
Continued…
Browse Related Report
Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Information- by Type (fruits, vegetables) by form (whole, puree, topping bar, other processed forms), by packaging(<10 kgs, >10-15 kgs,15-30 kgs, and >30 kgs), by application (Fruit- Whole Fruits, Fruit juices & Smoothies, Breakfast Cereals, Salads & Desserts, Bakery Foods, Yoghurt and Others), (Vegetable-Whole Vegetables, Pizza Toppings, Salads, RTE (Ready to Eat Foods), Noodles & Pastas, Soups, and Others) and by Region - Forecast to 2027
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/frozen-fruits-vegetables-market-728
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here