Smart Home Industry Global Key Vendors, Manufacturers, Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2027
Global Smart Home Market Information, by Technology (Network, Wireless, Protocol), by Product (Home appliance, Smart TV, Router, Smoke Alarm) - Forecast 2027
The major growth driver of Smart Home Market includes growing awareness among consumers about energy conservation, growing aging population, rising disposable income in developing countries, and government initiatives among others. However, high installation cost, and lack of skilled expertise are the factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Home Market.
Key Players
• Honeywell (U.S.),
• Danfoss (Denmark),
• Nest (U.S.),
• Ecobee (Canada),
• AT&T (U.S.),
• Cisco (U.S.),
• Samsung (South Korea),
• Liricco Technologies (Hong Kong),
• MMB Networks (Canada)
• Time Warner Cable (U.S.) among others.
Segments
Segmentation by Product:
• Security & control
• Home appliances,
• Entertainment & connectivity
• (smart TV, home plugs, routers, smart set top box and others).
Segmentation by Technologies:
• Protocol
• Network
• Wireless among others.
Objective of Smart Home Market Study:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Home Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Smart Home Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Product, by Technology and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Smart Home Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2027”
Industry News:
• O2, UK mobile operator has announced in January 2016 about its partnership with AT&T to provide smart home applications to the consumer.
• Ecobee and Sun power has announced in year 2016 about its new program where both the companies are teaming up to provide help to consumers in taking control of their electricity cost.
• AT&T and Ericsson are planning to provide digital life with wireless home security and automation to their consumers. For this Ericsson would provide sales channels to AT&T so that to provide digital platform to the consumers
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• Americas (North & Latin)
• Europe
• Asia – Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
