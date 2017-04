Global Rail Logistics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Rail Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017

Rail Logistics Industry

This report studies Rail Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
CN Railway
DB Schenker
SBB Cargo
Union Pacific

By types, the market can be split into
Intermodals
Tank wagons
Freight cars

By Application, the market can be split into
Oil industry
Gas industry
Others

By Regions, this report covers
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India

Table of Contents
Global Rail Logistics Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Rail Logistics
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Rail Logistics
1.1.1 Definition of Rail Logistics
1.1.2 Specifications of Rail Logistics
1.2 Classification of Rail Logistics
1.2.1 Intermodals
1.2.2 Tank wagons
1.2.3 Freight cars
1.3 Applications of Rail Logistics
1.3.1 Oil industry
1.3.2 Gas industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Rail Logistics
8.1 CN Railway
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Intermodals
8.1.2.2 Tank wagons
8.1.2.3 Freight cars
8.1.3 CN Railway 2015 Rail Logistics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 CN Railway 2015 Rail Logistics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 DB Schenker
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Intermodals
8.2.2.2 Tank wagons
8.2.2.3 Freight cars
8.2.3 DB Schenker 2015 Rail Logistics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 DB Schenker 2015 Rail Logistics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 SBB Cargo
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Intermodals
8.3.2.2 Tank wagons
8.3.2.3 Freight cars
8.3.3 SBB Cargo 2015 Rail Logistics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 SBB Cargo 2015 Rail Logistics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Union Pacific
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Intermodals
8.4.2.2 Tank wagons
8.4.2.3 Freight cars
8.4.3 Union Pacific 2015 Rail Logistics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Union Pacific 2015 Rail Logistics Business Region Distribution Analysis