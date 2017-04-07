Global Rail Logistics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Rail Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rail Logistics Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Rail Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies Rail Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
CN Railway
DB Schenker
SBB Cargo
Union Pacific
By types, the market can be split into
Intermodals
Tank wagons
Freight cars
By Application, the market can be split into
Oil industry
Gas industry
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
