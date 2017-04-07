Global Dimethylacetamide Market Research Report, Analysis, Supply Demand and Sales- Forecast to 2022
Global Dimethylacetamide Market - By Application (Acrylic Fiber, Pesticides, Synthetic Resins, Intermediates), By End user and by Region - Forecast till 2022
Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a high boiling, polar, hygroscopic, transperent liquid. DMAc is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is soluble in water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAc enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing product in short time periods.
Dimethylacetamide is used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others. DMAC is to some extent used as carrier ingredient in human and veterinary pharmaceuticals due to its polar nature. Applications relate to pharmaceuticals (e.g. antibiotics and novel contrast media), agrochemicals (fertilisers, pesticides etc.). DMAC in the EU is used as solvent in coatings for industrial use.
DMAc is a dipolar aprotic solvent used for many organic reactions and industrial applications such as acrylic fiber, pesticides, synthetic resins, intermediates, fertilizer, catalyst, others. Dimethylacetamide can also be used as a solvent or co-catalyst in the production of some pesticides it is an excellent catalyst in organic synthesis. It is a reactor catalyst for cosmetic & pharmaceutical intermediates. It also It is used in the manufacturing process of antibiotics like cephalosporins.
Key Players
Key players of the global dimethylacetamide market are
• DuPont (US),
• BASF SE (Germany),
• Zhejiang jiangshan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China),
• Ak-kim Kimya (Turkey),
• Taminco MGC (Nanjing)
• Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.(China)
Segmentation:
The global dimethylacetamide market is majorly segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region.
Segmentation Based on application of dimethylacetamide the market is segmented into acrylic fiber, pesticides, synthetic resins, intermediates, fertilizer, catalyst, others.
Segmentation Based on end user market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others and
Segmentation based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Study Objectives of Dimethylacetamide Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dimethylacetamide market
• To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping
• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries
• To provide competitor positioning of the market
• To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity
• To provide regional trade analysis
• To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market
Intended Audience
• Dimethylacetamide manufacturers
• Traders and distributors of dimethylacetamide
• Production Process industries
• Potential investors
• Raw material suppliers
• Nationalized laboratory
Table of Content
1... Report Prologue
2... Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
3... Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4... Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Mega Trends
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5... Market Factor Analysis
Continue….
