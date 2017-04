Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Borosilicate Glass Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borosilicate Glass Market 2017Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle and solar energy industry.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Borosilicate Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversSchottCorningKavalierDuranDe DietrichNEGHilgenberg GmbHJSGBorosilNorthstar GlassworksAsahi GlassLinuoYaohui GroupMicoeTianxuHaojiSichuang ShuboTianyuanAijia GlassYao GuoYuanshen GroupFour Stars GlassYong XinMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversHigh Borosilicate Glass TubesMedium Borosilicate Glass TubesMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoSolar Energy TubesLaboratory ApparatusHeat GlasswareChemical TubesPharmaceutical PackagingOthersTable of Contents1 Market Overview1.1 Borosilicate Glass Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 High Borosilicate Glass Tubes1.2.2 Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Solar Energy Tubes1.3.2 Laboratory Apparatus1.3.3 Heat Glassware1.3.4 Chemical Tubes1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Packaging1.3.6 Others1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities1.5.2 Market Risk1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Schott2.1.1 Business Overview2.1.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications2.1.2.1 Type 12.1.2.2 Type 22.1.3 Schott Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.2 Corning2.2.1 Business Overview2.2.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications2.2.2.1 Type 12.2.2.2 Type 22.2.3 Corning Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.3 Kavalier2.3.1 Business Overview2.3.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications2.3.2.1 Type 12.3.2.2 Type 22.3.3 Kavalier Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.4 Duran2.4.1 Business Overview2.4.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications2.4.2.1 Type 12.4.2.2 Type 22.4.3 Duran Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.5 De Dietrich2.5.1 Business Overview2.5.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications2.5.2.1 Type 12.5.2.2 Type 2…………3 Global Borosilicate Glass Market Competition, by Manufacturer3.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer3.2 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer3.3 Market Concentration Rate3.3.1 Top 3 Borosilicate Glass Manufacturer Market Share3.3.2 Top 6 Borosilicate Glass Manufacturer Market Share3.4 Market Competition Trend4 Global Borosilicate Glass Market Analysis by Regions4.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions4.1.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales by Regions (2012-2017)4.1.2 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)4.2 North America Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)4.3 Europe Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)4.4 Asia-Pacific Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)4.5 South America Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)4.6 Middle East and Africa Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)...…..Continued