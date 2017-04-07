Borosilicate Glass Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Borosilicate Glass Market 2017
Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle and solar energy industry.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Borosilicate Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Schott
Corning
Kavalier
Duran
De Dietrich
NEG
Hilgenberg GmbH
JSG
Borosil
Northstar Glassworks
Asahi Glass
Linuo
Yaohui Group
Micoe
Tianxu
Haoji
Sichuang Shubo
Tianyuan
Aijia Glass
Yao Guo
Yuanshen Group
Four Stars Glass
Yong Xin
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
High Borosilicate Glass Tubes
Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Solar Energy Tubes
Laboratory Apparatus
Heat Glassware
Chemical Tubes
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Borosilicate Glass Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 High Borosilicate Glass Tubes
1.2.2 Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Solar Energy Tubes
1.3.2 Laboratory Apparatus
1.3.3 Heat Glassware
1.3.4 Chemical Tubes
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Schott
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Schott Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Corning
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Corning Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Kavalier
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Kavalier Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Duran
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Duran Borosilicate Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 De Dietrich
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
…………
3 Global Borosilicate Glass Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.2 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Borosilicate Glass Manufacturer Market Share
3.3.2 Top 6 Borosilicate Glass Manufacturer Market Share
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Borosilicate Glass Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Sales by Regions (2012-2017)
4.1.2 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.5 South America Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Borosilicate Glass Sales and Growth (2012-2017)
...…..Continued
