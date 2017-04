BPO Services Global Market Research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players 2017

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summary BPO Services Global Industry Almanac_2016 is a comprehensive study outlaying the current market scenario, future prospective and detailed industry insights of BPO Services market globally. The study pegs that the global BPO services market had total revenues of $138.6bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2011 and 2015.As per the report, BPO services include the outsourcing of business-related processes to third-party organisations. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. The CRM BPO segment contributed revenues of $37.5bn in 2015, equating to 27.1% of the market's aggregate value. Further it provides, detailed industry analysis with help of Five Force Model at overall regional level and for 25 countries globally, analyzed within this report.In order to have industry accepted standard comparative scenario – in this report,Key FindingsSave time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global bpo services marketUse the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global bpo services marketLeading company profiles reveal details of key bpo services market players' global operations and financial performanceAdd weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global bpo services market with five year forecastsCompares data from 25 countries globally, alongside individual chapters on each country.SynopsisGlobal BPO Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-2015, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.Reasons to BuyWhat was the size of the global bpo services market by value in 2015?What will be the size of the global bpo services market in 2020?What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bpo services market?How has the market performed over the last five years?What are the main segments that make up the global bpo services market?Key HighlightsThe global BPO services market had total revenues of $138.6bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2011 and 2015.BPO services include the outsourcing of business-related processes to third-party organisations. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.The vertical-specific BPO segment was the market's most lucrative in 2015, with total revenues of $38.9bn, equivalent to 28.1% of the market's overall value.The biggest reason behind using the BPO services by companies around the word is to rationalise costs, improve performance and increase consumer satisfaction. The main drivers for the BPO market growth are technology infusion, scalability, quality, best-of-breed process and improved service levels.Table of Content: Key PointsEXECUTIVE SUMMARYMarket valueMarket value forecastCategory segmentationGeography segmentationIntroductionWhat is this report about?Who is the target reader?How to use this reportDefinitionsGlobal BPO ServicesMarket OverviewMarket DataMarket SegmentationMarket outlookFive forces analysisBPO Services in Asia-PacificMarket OverviewMarket DataMarket SegmentationMarket outlookFive forces analysisBPO Services in EuropeMarket OverviewMarket DataMarket Segmentation…Continued