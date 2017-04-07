Future prospective and detailed industry insights of BPO Services market globally
BPO Services Global Market Research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players 2017PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
BPO Services Global Industry Almanac_2016 is a comprehensive study outlaying the current market scenario, future prospective and detailed industry insights of BPO Services market globally. The study pegs that the global BPO services market had total revenues of $138.6bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2011 and 2015.
As per the report, BPO services include the outsourcing of business-related processes to third-party organisations. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/605837-bpo-services-global-industry-almanac_2016
The CRM BPO segment contributed revenues of $37.5bn in 2015, equating to 27.1% of the market's aggregate value. Further it provides, detailed industry analysis with help of Five Force Model at overall regional level and for 25 countries globally, analyzed within this report.
In order to have industry accepted standard comparative scenario – in this report,
Key Findings
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global bpo services market
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global bpo services market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key bpo services market players’ global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global bpo services market with five year forecasts
Compares data from 25 countries globally, alongside individual chapters on each country.
Synopsis
Global BPO Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-2015, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global bpo services market by value in 2015?
What will be the size of the global bpo services market in 2020?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bpo services market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global bpo services market?
Key Highlights
The global BPO services market had total revenues of $138.6bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2011 and 2015.
BPO services include the outsourcing of business-related processes to third-party organisations. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.
The vertical-specific BPO segment was the market's most lucrative in 2015, with total revenues of $38.9bn, equivalent to 28.1% of the market's overall value.
The biggest reason behind using the BPO services by companies around the word is to rationalise costs, improve performance and increase consumer satisfaction. The main drivers for the BPO market growth are technology infusion, scalability, quality, best-of-breed process and improved service levels.
Table of Content: Key Points
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market value
Market value forecast
Category segmentation
Geography segmentation
Introduction
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
Global BPO Services
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
BPO Services in Asia-Pacific
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
BPO Services in Europe
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/605837-bpo-services-global-industry-almanac_2016
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here