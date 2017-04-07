Smart City Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Smart City Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Smart City market, analyzes and researches the Smart City development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ABB
Honeywell
Cisco
Ericsson
IBM
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Siemens
GE
Huawei Technologies
HP
Digi International
Jasper Technologies
Alcatel-Lucent
Hitachi
Toshiba
Accenture
Aeris Communications
KORE Wireless
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Smart City can be split into
Smart Security
Smart Infrastructure
Smart Energy
Smart Building
Smart Healthcare
Smart Governance and Smart Education
Other
Market segment by Application, Smart City can be split into
First-Tier Cities
Second-Tier Cities
Other
Key points in table of content
1 Industry Overview of Smart City
1.1 Smart City Market Overview
1.1.1 Smart City Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Smart City Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Smart City Market by Type
1.3.1 Smart Security
1.3.2 Smart Infrastructure
1.3.3 Smart Energy
1.3.4 Smart Building
1.3.5 Smart Healthcare
1.3.6 Smart Governance and Smart Education
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Smart City Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 First-Tier Cities
1.4.2 Second-Tier Cities
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Smart City Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Smart City Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ABB
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Honeywell
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Cisco
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Ericsson
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 IBM
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Oracle
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Schneider Electric
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Siemens
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 GE
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Huawei Technologies
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Smart City Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 HP
3.12 Google
3.13 Digi International
3.14 Jasper Technologies
3.15 Alcatel-Lucent
3.16 Hitachi
3.17 Toshiba
3.18 Accenture
3.19 Aeris Communications
3.20 KORE Wireless
4 Global Smart City Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Smart City Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Smart City Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Smart City in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Smart City
5 United States Smart City Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Smart City Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Smart City Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Smart City Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Smart City Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia Smart City Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Smart City Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia Smart City Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
