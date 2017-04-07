Aquaculture Market - Global Industry Key Players, Development Status, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 – 2022
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Aquaculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aquaculture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Aquaculture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Marineharvest
Cooke Aquaculture
Cermaq
Guolian Aquatic Products
Nireus Aquaculture
HUON
Dalian Zhangzidao
Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products
Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group
Hendrix Genetics
Selonda
Dahu Aquaculture
Dalian Jinshan
Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic Product
Shandong Homey Aquatic
Guangdong Dafeng
Shandong Oriental Ocean
Dalian Keybridge
Tassal group Ltd.
Shandong Xunshan Fisheries
Lufeng Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fishes
Crustaceans
Molluscs
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aquaculture for each application, including
Sale
Processing
