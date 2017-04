Historic and forecast Uranium Mining production and price data to 2020

Information about global uranium resources by country, by major operating mines and uranium grade

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --Summary"Global Uranium Mining to 2020", provides in-depth overview of global uranium mining industry, global uranium resources by country and historic and forecast data on uranium mine production. The report covers factors affecting demand for global uranium and information on the active, exploration and development uranium projects. It also gives profile of largest uranium mining companies in the world.GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/815475-global-uranium-mining-to-2020 Scope- Provides overview of global uranium mining industry.- Information about global uranium resources by country, by major operating mines and uranium grade.- Historic and forecast uranium mine production and price data from 2000 to 2020.- Comprehensive information of major operating, exploration and development uranium projects in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America (NA), Oceania, South and Central America (SCA) and Former Soviet Union (FSU).- Obtain various factors affecting the global uranium industry and demand for the commodity.- Company profile, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming uranium projects.Reasons to buy- Get the scenario of global uranium mining industry.- Get an overview of global uranium resources and bifurcation by country, selected operating mines and uranium grade.- Obtain historic (2000-2015) and forecast data on uranium mine production and price to 2020.- Identify various factors that drive and affect the demand for uranium.- Information about various active, exploration and upcoming uranium projects in the world with bifurcation by region.- Identify and understand various companies operating in the global uranium mining industry with complete profile and business description.Table of Content: Key Points1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 32 GLOBAL URANIUM MINING - RESERVES AND PRODUCTION 62.1 Resources by Country, Type of Deposit and Ore 62.1.1 Australia 72.1.2 Kazakhstan 82.1.3 Russia 82.1.4 Canada 92.2 Historical and Forecast Production 92.2.1 Production by country 112.1 Active Mines 142.2 Exploration Projects 212.3 Development Projects 282.4 Factors Affecting Uranium Demand 372.4.1 Projected increase in global nuclear power 373 MAJOR GLOBAL URANIUM PRODUCERS 393.1 National Atomic Company Kazatomprom 403.2 Cameco Corp 423.3 Areva SA 453.4 ARMZ Uranium Holding Co. 473.5 Uranium One Inc. 493.6 BHP Billiton Ltd 513.7 Rio Tinto plc 524 APPENDIX 534.1 Abbreviations 534.2 Bibliography 534.3 Methodology 544.3.1 Coverage 544.3.2 Secondary Research 554.3.3 Primary Research 554.3.4 Expert Panel Validation 564.4 Contact Us 564.5 Disclaimer 56…ContinuedACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/815475-global-uranium-mining-to-2020 Get in touch:LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928 Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts