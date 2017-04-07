Historic and forecast Uranium Mining production and price data to 2020
Summary
"Global Uranium Mining to 2020", provides in-depth overview of global uranium mining industry, global uranium resources by country and historic and forecast data on uranium mine production. The report covers factors affecting demand for global uranium and information on the active, exploration and development uranium projects. It also gives profile of largest uranium mining companies in the world.
Scope
- Provides overview of global uranium mining industry.
- Information about global uranium resources by country, by major operating mines and uranium grade.
- Historic and forecast uranium mine production and price data from 2000 to 2020.
- Comprehensive information of major operating, exploration and development uranium projects in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America (NA), Oceania, South and Central America (SCA) and Former Soviet Union (FSU).
- Obtain various factors affecting the global uranium industry and demand for the commodity.
- Company profile, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming uranium projects.
Reasons to buy
- Get the scenario of global uranium mining industry.
- Get an overview of global uranium resources and bifurcation by country, selected operating mines and uranium grade.
- Obtain historic (2000-2015) and forecast data on uranium mine production and price to 2020.
- Identify various factors that drive and affect the demand for uranium.
- Information about various active, exploration and upcoming uranium projects in the world with bifurcation by region.
- Identify and understand various companies operating in the global uranium mining industry with complete profile and business description.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3
2 GLOBAL URANIUM MINING - RESERVES AND PRODUCTION 6
2.1 Resources by Country, Type of Deposit and Ore 6
2.1.1 Australia 7
2.1.2 Kazakhstan 8
2.1.3 Russia 8
2.1.4 Canada 9
2.2 Historical and Forecast Production 9
2.2.1 Production by country 11
2.1 Active Mines 14
2.2 Exploration Projects 21
2.3 Development Projects 28
2.4 Factors Affecting Uranium Demand 37
2.4.1 Projected increase in global nuclear power 37
3 MAJOR GLOBAL URANIUM PRODUCERS 39
3.1 National Atomic Company Kazatomprom 40
3.2 Cameco Corp 42
3.3 Areva SA 45
3.4 ARMZ Uranium Holding Co. 47
3.5 Uranium One Inc. 49
3.6 BHP Billiton Ltd 51
3.7 Rio Tinto plc 52
4 APPENDIX 53
4.1 Abbreviations 53
4.2 Bibliography 53
4.3 Methodology 54
4.3.1 Coverage 54
4.3.2 Secondary Research 55
4.3.3 Primary Research 55
4.3.4 Expert Panel Validation 56
4.4 Contact Us 56
4.5 Disclaimer 56
…Continued
