Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach market size of US $13.5 billion by 2022
Bioinformatics Market by Application (genomics, chemoinformatics, drug design, transcriptomics), by Technology and Services, by Sector - Forecast to 2022
global market for Bioinformatics is growing continuously and expected to reach USD ~13.5 Billion by the end of 2022.The global Bioinformatics market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Generally, bioinformatics deals with information in the field of biology, information technology and computer science. Research is performed by biologists in laboratories which includes gene expression, DNA sequencing, protein sequences etc. Computer scientists are also involved in developing tools, software’s and algorithms to store and analyze data. As of now, bioinformatics is used in various fields which includes biotechnology, waste cleanup, genome application, gene therapy etc.
The global Bioinformatics market is driven by various factors, some of the major factors which help in increasing demand of bioinformatics are growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and drug development and increasing bioinformatics support in development of medicines and clinical diagnostics. Rising need for integrated bioinformatics systems in proteomics and genomics supports the growth trend of the bioinformatics market. However, lack of skilled and trained professional, high cost are some of the factors restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market. Moreover, lack of systems to exchange and make use of data formats is also restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market.
Key Players:
• Agilent Technologies
• Illumina, Inc.
• QIAGEN N. V
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Dassault Systèmes
• QIAGEN
• Others
Segments:
• Segmentation by Application: genomics, chemoinformatics, drug design, transcriptomics, molecular phylogenetics, proteomics, metabolomics, DNA sequences and others.
• Segmentation by Services and Technology: data warehousing, sequence analysis, sequence manipulation and others.
• Segmentation by Sector: medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics and others.
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, Bioinformatics market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas is the largest market for Bioinformatics, where countries like US and Canada play an important role in the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market which is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Bioinformatics which is growing at a CAGR of 12%.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• Americas (North & Latin)
• Europe
• Asia – Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
