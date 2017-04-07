Global Fatty Acid Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Strategy, Segmentation Analysis by Forecast to 2022
Global Fatty Acid Market Information- by type (Saturated, Monounsaturated, Polyunsaturated, And Trans fats) by Forecast to 2022
A Fatty Acid Market consists of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms, with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (−COOH) at the other end. Fatty acids are not found in a free state in nature. Commonly, they exist in combination with glycerol in the form of triglyceride.
The major driving factors of Global Fatty Acid Market are growing demand from personal and home care products and emerging economies in the Central and South America. In addition, the increasing demand from the detergent and soap industry is expected to fuel market growth of fatty acids in near future. Biological effects due to deficiency of fatty acids are expected to hamper the growth of fatty acids. Potential effects include blood pressure, stroke, coronary artery disease, inflammation among others.
Major Key Players
• Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Arizona Chemicals (U.S.)
• Ashland Inc. (U.S.)
• Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)
• Croda(India)
• Oleon N.V.( Belgium),
• Godrej Industries (India)
• Colgate-Palmolive Ltd (India)
• Ferro Corporation(U.S.)
Regional Analysis:
Asia pacific is largest consumer and producer of fatty acids including China, India and Malaysia covering most of the market share of fatty acid production. China covers more than half of the Asia’s fatty acids market share being the application of soap, detergent and cosmetic.
Europe comes at second position in market share of fatty acids consumption and is expected to show moderate growth rate due to, price fluctuation, market saturation and change in market trends. North America shows moderate consumption of fatty acids. The market share of North Americas for same is expected to grow in future due to presence of variety of industries and their natural fatty acids requirement.
Segmentation:
The global Fatty acid market is majorly segmented on the basis of application. Based on application of fatty Acid the market segmented into Health Care, food industry, lubricants, agrochemicals, and textile industry. Additionally, the market is segmented by type as saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and Trans fats.
Intended Audience:
• Fatty acid manufacturers
• Traders and distributors of Fatty acid
• Production Process industries
• Potential investors
• Raw material suppliers
• Nationalized laboratory
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.1.3 Threat of substitutes
4.1.4 Segment rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Fatty Acid Market
