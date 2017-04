Small Satellite Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Global Small Satellite Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Small Satellite Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

Global Small Satellite Market In this report, The Global Small Satellite Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Global Small Satellite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players includingAirbus Defense and SpaceThales GroupST EngineeringSurrey Satellite TechnologySpace Exploration TechnologiesSierra Nevada CorporationThales Alenia SpacePlanet LabsMillennium Space SystemsGeoopticsHarris CorporationSpire GlobalNorthrop Grumman Corporation Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Small Satellite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaOn the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoMini-SatelliteMicro-SatelliteNano-SatellitePico-SatelliteFemto-SatelliteOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Small Satellite for each application, includingDefense SectorCommercial OrganisationsEducational OrganisationsHealthcareTransportation and LogisticsBFSI SectorChemical and MetrologicalGIS SectorOthers Table of Contents-Key Points CoveredGlobal Small Satellite Market Research Report 20171 Small Satellite Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Small Satellite1.2 Small Satellite Segment by Type (Product Category)1.2.1 Global Small Satellite Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)1.2.2 Global Small Satellite Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 20161.2.3 Mini-Satellite1.2.4 Micro-Satellite1.2.5 Nano-Satellite1.2.6 Pico-Satellite1.2.7 Femto-Satellite1.2.4 Type II1.2.4 Type II1.3 Global Small Satellite Segment by Application1.3.1 Small Satellite Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)1.3.2 Defense Sector1.3.3 Commercial Organisations1.3.4 Educational Organisations1.3.5 Healthcare1.3.6 Transportation and Logistics1.3.7 BFSI Sector1.3.8 Chemical and Metrological1.3.9 GIS Sector1.3.10 Others1.4 Global Small Satellite Market by Region (2012-2022)1.4.1 Global Small Satellite Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Small Satellite (2012-2022)1.5.1 Global Small Satellite Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)1.5.2 Global Small Satellite Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)…….7 Global Small Satellite Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis7.1 Airbus Defense and Space7.2 Thales Group7.3 ST Engineering7.4 Surrey Satellite Technology7.5 Space Exploration Technologies7.6 Sierra Nevada Corporation7.7 Thales Alenia Space7.8 Planet Labs7.9 Millennium Space Systems7.10 Geooptics7.11 Harris Corporation7.12 Spire Global7.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.3 ST Engineering7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.3.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.3.2.1 Product A7.3.2.2 Product B7.3.3 ST Engineering Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.4 Surrey Satellite Technology7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.4.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.4.2.1 Product A7.4.2.2 Product B7.4.3 Surrey Satellite Technology Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.5 Space Exploration Technologies7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.5.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.5.2.1 Product A7.5.2.2 Product B7.5.3 Space Exploration Technologies Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.6 Sierra Nevada Corporation7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.6.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.6.2.1 Product A7.6.2.2 Product B7.6.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.7 Thales Alenia Space7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.7.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.7.2.1 Product A7.7.2.2 Product B7.7.3 Thales Alenia Space Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.8 Planet Labs7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.8.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.8.2.1 Product A7.8.2.2 Product B7.8.3 Planet Labs Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.9 Millennium Space Systems7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.9.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.9.2.1 Product A7.9.2.2 Product B7.9.3 Millennium Space Systems Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.10 Geooptics7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.10.2 Small Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification7.10.2.1 Product A7.10.2.2 Product B7.10.3 Geooptics Small Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.11 Harris Corporation7.12 Spire Global7.13 Northrop Grumman Continued……