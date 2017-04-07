Small Satellite Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Small Satellite Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.PUNE, INDIA , April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Small Satellite Market
In this report, The Global Small Satellite Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global Small Satellite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Airbus Defense and Space
Thales Group
ST Engineering
Surrey Satellite Technology
Space Exploration Technologies
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Thales Alenia Space
Planet Labs
Millennium Space Systems
Geooptics
Harris Corporation
Spire Global
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Small Satellite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Mini-Satellite
Micro-Satellite
Nano-Satellite
Pico-Satellite
Femto-Satellite
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Small Satellite for each application, including
Defense Sector
Commercial Organisations
Educational Organisations
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
BFSI Sector
Chemical and Metrological
GIS Sector
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Small Satellite Market Research Report 2017
1 Small Satellite Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Small Satellite
1.2 Small Satellite Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Small Satellite Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Small Satellite Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Mini-Satellite
1.2.4 Micro-Satellite
1.2.5 Nano-Satellite
1.2.6 Pico-Satellite
1.2.7 Femto-Satellite
1.3 Global Small Satellite Segment by Application
1.3.1 Small Satellite Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Defense Sector
1.3.3 Commercial Organisations
1.3.4 Educational Organisations
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.7 BFSI Sector
1.3.8 Chemical and Metrological
1.3.9 GIS Sector
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Global Small Satellite Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Small Satellite Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Small Satellite (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Small Satellite Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Small Satellite Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…….
