Dyslipidemia Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Summary
Report estimates sales of dyslipidemia therapeutics to be approximately $11.2B across the 7MM in 2015, encompassing the US, 5EU, and Japan. The dyslipidemia market will grow at a strong CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, reaching sales of $29.2B by 2025. The US is the largest market for dyslipidemia therapies, contributing approximately 61.5% of total sales in the base year. Report expects uptake of the revolutionary class of PCSK9 targeting biologics to be the strongest driver of growth in the dyslipidemia market in the 7MM, reaching peak sales of $9.5B in 2025. Despite the launch of such efficacious lipid-lowering therapies, there is ample opportunity for pipeline drugs targeting the broader mixed dyslipidemia market. As pricing is expected to be the strongest barrier to uptake in the dyslipidemia space, cost-effective therapies will be more successful at penetrating the market.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- The level of unmet needs in the dyslipidemia market remains high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfil these unmet needs of the market? Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed provide insights and highlight opportunities for drug developers.
- The 10-year forecast period will mark the launch of several biologics targeting PCSK9. How will the market be impacted? Which of the marketed and pipeline drugs will have the highest peak sales at the highest CAGR, and why?
- Pricing has a strong influence over drug uptake. How will reimbursement affect the adoption of combination therapy in the different markets?
Key Findings
- The major drivers for growth across the 7MM in the dyslipidemia market during the forecast period will be the launch of the novel PCSK9 targeting therapies.
- KOLs interviewed by GlobalData opined that ETC-1002 (bempedoic acid) will be a strong contender, and will displace ezetimibe as the standard of care for statin intolerant patients.
- The highest revenue generators in the 7MM market at the end of 2025 will be the PCSK9 targeting therapies and ETC-1002.
- In other interviews, KOLs highlighted that the greatest unmet need in the dyslipidemia space is disease awareness, with a large proportion of patients going underdiagnosed, and of those who are diagnosed, drug treatment rates are also low.
Scope
- Overview of dyslipidemia, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized dyslipidemia therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2015 and forecast for ten years to 2025.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the dyslipidemia therapeutics market.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
