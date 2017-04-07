Global LED Lens 2017 Market by Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Price, Revenue And Market Share
PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017
LED Lens Market 2017
LED Lens is a single, optically transparent device shaped/designed to allow the transmission and refraction of light to create a specific and controlled optical outcome. LED Lenses, which may consist of a single or multiple elements, are used in a wide variety of applications from traffic lighting to indoor lighting.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the LED Lens in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ledlink Optics
Carclo Optics
Auer Lighting
LEDIL Oy
FRAEN Corporation
GAGGIONE (Lednlight)
Bicom Optics
Darkoo Optics
Aether systems Inc
B&M Optics Co., Ltd
ShenZhen Likeda Optical
HENGLI Optical
Brightlx Limited
Kunrui optical
FORTECH
Chun Kuang Optics
Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass LED Lens
PMMA LED Lens
Polycarbonate (PC) LED Lens
Others (Silicone, ABS, etc)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Street Lighting
Commercial Lighting
Architectural Lighting
Indoor Lighting
Automotive Lighting
Others
