Hepatitis C Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Global Hepatitis C Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The hepatitis C virus (HCV) is a small, enveloped RNA virus that causes acute and chronic infections of the liver and, if left untreated, can result in fibrosis, permanent liver damage (cirrhosis), HCC, and eventually death. A member of the Flaviviridae viral family and hepacivirus genus, HCV can be classified into six major genotypes, with many additional subtypes within each genotype. While genotype 1 (GT1) causes almost half of HCV infections, all six major genotypes (GT1-6) are prevalent worldwide. The genetic diversity of HCV strains, even within the same host, originates from the low fidelity of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerase, and is thought to account for viral resistance when HCV is treated with a single drug.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1118588-pharmapoint-hepatitis-c-virus-hcv-therapeutics-global-drug-forecast-and-market
During the last few years, the hepatitis C treatment landscape has experienced successive waves of revolutionary change, and is now dominated by high-performance regimens comprising a new generation direct acting antivirals (DAAs). The treatment arsenal has rapidly expanded from only one unsatisfactory option-peginterferon plus ribavirin-to a collection of combination and fixed-dose combination regimens that can cure most patients in as little as 8?12 weeks, many without the use of interferon and/or ribavirin. Currently, these interferon-free and interferon-sparing DAA regimens dominate the treatment landscape as they combine a very high cure rate with improved tolerability and simplified dosing.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- Based on interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs), Report has identified key unmet needs in the hepatitis C marketplace.
- What will be the effect of recent and upcoming approval of pan-genotypic DAA regimens?
- How will patient populations develop with changing treatment rates and high cure rates?
- What research and development (R&D) strategies will companies leverage to compete in the future hepatitis C marketplace?
- Which patient population(s) are most likely to be targeted by upcoming pan-genotypic DAA treatment algorithms?
Key Findings
- Report estimates that drug sales for hepatitis C in 2015 were approximately $21.7 billion across the 9MM. The global hepatitis C market is expected to experience a steady decline during the forecast period resulting in total sales of $17.5 billion by 2025, translating into a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The decline in sales will be most prominent in the US and in France, Germany, and the UK, while the southern European countries, Spain and Italy, as well as China, will see constant or even increasing market sizes during the forecast period.
- The launch of multiple pan-genotypic DAA regimens will provide improved efficacy profiles for difficult-to-treat patients, including patients infected with genotype 3 (GT3), individuals with renal failure, and patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis.
- The main barrier of future growth of the global HCV market will originate from the declining prevalence rates in most countries. Driven by modest treatment rates and excellent cure rates, the patient pools in most countries will steadily decline throughout the forecast; several markets will see significantly reduced total patient pools by 2025.
Scope
- Overview of hepatitis C infections, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, regional genotype distribution, as well current routine treatment recommendations of all 9MM covered.
- Topline hepatitis C market revenue from 2015-2025. Recent acquisitions, approvals and governmental recommendations and restrictions are included in the forecast model.
- Key topics covered include dynamics in the number of prevalent cases during the forecast, market characterization, unmet needs, and company strategies.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and analysis of late-stage pipeline products. An interactive clinical and commercial analyzer tool is available.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global hepatitis C marketplace. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Reasons to buy
The report will enable you to -
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hepatitis C market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the hepatitis C market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Table of Contents 11
2 Introduction 28
3 Disease Overview 30
4 Epidemiology 38
5 Disease Management 117
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1118588-pharmapoint-hepatitis-c-virus-hcv-therapeutics-global-drug-forecast-and-market
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here