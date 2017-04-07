Bipolar disorder Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Global Bipolar disorder Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder characterized by periods of mania and depression. The frequency, severity, and pattern of these episodes can vary considerably over time and between individuals, making bipolar disorder one of the most challenging psychiatric disorders to manage. The bipolar disorder market is widely genericized, with additional key brands expected to face patent or data exclusivity expiries during the forecast period. The bipolar disorder market size is anticipated to contract significantly between 2014 and 2024, driven largely by the generic erosion of Otsuka’s Abilify, the highest selling bipolar disorder product in 2014. The uptake of novel atypical antipsychotic products will be a principal driver of growth over the forecast period, as these products offer clinical advantages that will drive strong uptake. However, sales of these agents will be limited by the continued utilization of established generic products. There are currently only two products in Phase III development, which indicates that bipolar disorder will remain a field of high unmet need during the forecast period.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/509706-bipolar-disorder-canada-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2024
Report estimates the value of the Canadian bipolar disorder market to have been approximately $167.8m in 2014. Canada’s market size is limited by the country’s low population. Drug sales in this country are expected to stay largely constant over the forecast period, as represented by the flat CAGR. Sales are then expected to decline between 2017 and 2023 due to the generic erosion of various brands including Otsuka’s Abilify, Pfizer’s Zeldox, Allergan’s Saphris, and Janssen’s Risperdal Consta.
Scope
- Overview of Bipolar Disorder including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Canada including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Canada from 2014-2024.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Canada Bipolar Disorder market.
Reasons to buy
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Bipolar Disorder.
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2014-2024 in Canada.
Table of Content: Key Points
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related Reports
2.3 Upcoming Related Reports
3 Disease Overview
3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
3.1.1 Etiology
3.1.2 Pathophysiology
3.2 Classification
3.3 Symptoms
3.4 Prognosis
4 Disease Management
4.1 Diagnosis Overview
4.1.1 Clinical Evaluation
4.1.2 Screening Tools
4.2 Treatment Overview
4.2.1 Treatment Initiation and Maintenance Therapy
4.2.2 Manic or Mixed Episodes
4.2.3 Acute Agitation
4.2.4 Hypomanic Episodes
4.2.5 Major Depressive Episodes
4.2.6 Rapid Cycling
4.2.7 Cyclothymia
4.2.8 Other Treatment Factors
4.3 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs
4.4 Canada
5 Competitive Assessment
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/509706-bipolar-disorder-canada-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2024
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here