Global Chinese Real Compound Chocolate Market Trends, Shares, Segmentation, Analysis, Applications by Forecast 2022
Global Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate market Information- By Main ingredient {Real chocolate (cocoa beans, cocoa beans, cocoa butter) by Forecast to 2022
Real chocolate is processed and packaged mainly for direct consumers, artisans while compound chocolate is mainly processed and packaged for industrial use, bakeries, confectioneries etc. Compound chocolates are preferred mainly due non-requirement of tempering process making it easy to use on a larger scale by various bakeries, food &beverage industries and others.
But real chocolates are considered to be premium category as it contains ingredients processed from cocoa beans.Global Chinese Real Compound Chocolate Market Rise in the Chinese urban population, and innovative healthy chocolate will drive this market in China during the forecasted period 2016-2022. Moreover, the Chinese real and compound chocolate market is estimated to grow at the rate of 5.90% from 2016 to 2022.
Major Key Players:
• Mars Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International
• Inc. (U.S.), Hershey Co. (U.S.)
• Nestle SA (Switzerland)
• Puratos Group (Belgium)
• Ferrero (Italy)
• Barry Callebaut (Switzerland
• ieshou Zhaolong Foods Co
• Yake (China) Co
Market Forecast:
The demand for real and compound chocolate from the bakeries, and food & beverages industries will mainly due to increase in the number of coffee and bakery café during the forecasted period. China chocolate products are bought as gifts for special days/occasion/functions such as New Year’s Day, weddings, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and birthdays.
Urbanization and rise in per capita income will increase the demand for premium chocolate gifts. Globalization will contributed to a growing trend of snacking of chocolate products between meals during office, school and college hours. These factors will play a key role in the growth of Chinese real and compound chocolate market at the CAGR of 5.90% during 2016-2022.
Regional Analysis:
The Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America has the major market share followed by APAC.
Market Segmentation;
Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate market is segmented by main ingredient, by type, by form, by application, by packaging, by category and region
By Application Analysis;
Real and compound chocolate are used in various industries such as bakeries, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care products and others. Due to rise in popularity of chocolate flavored beverages as well as rise in the number of coffee and bakery café chains, food and beverages will be highest growing segment, but bakery/pastry will dominate the market.
Growing demand for cocoa butter in the various beauty care products, cocoa antioxidant person care products and others will continue to drive the market for personal products. And also chocolate flavored various nutraceutical products such as whey supplements, weight loss supplement, weight gain supplement and others will drive the market of nutraceutical products. Diverse application of real and compound chocolate in various industries will drive this market during the forecasted period 2016-2022.
