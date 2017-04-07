Automotive Hybrid Transmission System 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 40.65% And Forecast To 2021
Transmission forms a key function of powertrains in vehicles. A vehicle's transmission is a type of gearbox that directs the power generated from an internal combustion engine to the wheel axle. Typically, an automotive transmission system includes the entire drivetrain, which comprises components such as a gearbox, clutch, prop shaft, drive shafts, and differentials.
The analysts forecast the global automotive hybrid transmission system market to grow at a CAGR of 40.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive hybrid transmission system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• Europe
• North America
The Global Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aisin
• BorgWarner
• Continental
• ZF
Other prominent vendors
• Allison Transmission
• AVL
• Eaton
• GETRAG
• JATCO
• Magna International
• Schaeffler
Market driver
• Stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency.
Market challenge
• Erratic gear shifts resulting in wear and tear.
Market trend
• Integration of transmission with other systems to form electric drive units.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Regulatory framework
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Market overview
• Full HEVs
• Mild HEVs
• PHEVs
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Automotive hybrid transmission system market in APAC
• Automotive hybrid transmission system market in North America
• Automotive hybrid transmission system market in Europe
PART 08: Market drivers
• Stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency
• Demand for hybrid vehicles
• Growing adoption of power-split CVT systems
PART 09: Market challenges
• Threat from substitutes
• High cost and design complexity
• Misinterpretation of gear changes by users
• Erratic gear shifts resulting in wear and tear
PART 10: Market trends
• Integration of transmission with other systems to form electric drive units
• Advancements in powertrain with higher number of gears in transmissions
• High-efficiency lightweight transmission systems for high-performance hybrid vehicles
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Aisin
• BorgWarner
• Continental
• ZF
………..CONTINUED
