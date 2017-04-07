Global Contract Furniture Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Consumption & Analysis, Forecast to 2022
Global Contract Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kravet Contract
Morgan Furniture
Cape Furniture
Decca
ERG International
Bernhardt
Dyrlund
Leggett & Platt
Baxter
Cappellini
IPE-Cavalli
Flexsteel
Tropitone
Butler Woodcrafters
Skram Furniture
Knoll
Ashley Furniture
Pedrali
Harrows
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Contract Furniture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wooden Furniture
Metal Furniture
Glass Furniture
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Contract Furniture for each application, including
Restaurant
Hotel
Cafe
Other
