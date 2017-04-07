Global Sports Drinks Market 2017 Key Players Analysis and Financial Survey Report to 2022
Sports Drinks Market 2017
Global Sports Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
RedBull
Pepsi
Nestle
Robust
HUIYUAN
Coca-Cola
Schweppes
Nissin
NongFu Spring
ZAJECICKA HORKA
S.PELLECRINO
President
Lotte
Perrier
Evian
PEACO
Wastsons
VOSS
CHAOKOH
GUANSHENGYUAN
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sports Drinks in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Isotonic Sport Drinks
Hypertonic Sport Drinks
Hypotonic Sport Drinks
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sports Drinks for each application, including
Athletes
Personal
Other
Table of Contents
1 Sports Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Drinks
1.2 Sports Drinks Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sports Drinks Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Sports Drinks Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Isotonic Sport Drinks
1.2.4 Hypertonic Sport Drinks
1.2.5 Hypotonic Sport Drinks
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Sports Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Drinks Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Athletes
1.3.3 Personal
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Sports Drinks Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Sports Drinks Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Drinks (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Sports Drinks Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Sports Drinks Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…………
7 Global Sports Drinks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 RedBull
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sports Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 RedBull Sports Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Pepsi
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sports Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Pepsi Sports Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Nestle
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sports Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Nestle Sports Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Robust
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sports Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Robust Sports Drinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 HUIYUAN
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sports Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
...…..Continued
