Global Print Server Industry Share, Applications, Type Research Report Forecast To 2022
A print server, or printer server, is a device that connects printers to client computers over a network. It accepts print jobs from the computers and sends the jobs to the appropriate printers, queuing the jobs locally to accommodate the fact that work may arrive more quickly than the printer can actually handle. Ancillary functions include the ability to inspect the queue of jobs to be processed, the ability to reorder or delete waiting print jobs, or the ability to do various kinds of accounting, such as counting pages, which may involve reading data generated by the printers.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Print Server in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
D-Link
HP
Brother International
Startech
Dymo
Linksys
Canon
Edimax
Xerox
IOGEAR
NETGear
TRENDnet
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Internal print server
External print server
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Office
Home
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Print Server Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Internal print server
1.2.2 External print server
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Office
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 D-Link
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Print Server Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 D-Link Print Server Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 HP
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Print Server Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 HP Print Server Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Brother International
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Print Server Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Brother International Print Server Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Startech
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Print Server Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Startech Print Server Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Dymo
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Print Server Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Dymo Print Server Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
