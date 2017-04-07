Global Connected Home Appliance Market 2017 Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Global Connected Home Appliance Market 2017 Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Connected Home Appliance Market 2017
Global Connected Home Appliance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Haier (GE)
Whirlpool
Midea
Panasonic
SAMSUNG
SONY
LG
BSH
Hisence
Electrolux
Philips
Gree
TCL
Arcelik
Changhong
SKYWORTH
Meling
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Connected Home Appliance in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Kitchen Appliances
Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Television & Audio
Air Conditioners
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Connected Home Appliance for each application, including
Offline Channel
Online Channel
Table of Contents
Global Connected Home Appliance Market Research Report 2017
1 Connected Home Appliance Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Home Appliance
1.2 Connected Home Appliance Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Connected Home Appliance Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Connected Home Appliance Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Kitchen Appliances
1.2.4 Refrigerators
1.2.5 Washing Machines
1.2.6 Television & Audio
1.2.7 Air Conditioners
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global Connected Home Appliance Segment by Application
1.3.1 Connected Home Appliance Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Offline Channel
1.3.3 Online Channel
1.4 Global Connected Home Appliance Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Connected Home Appliance Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Connected Home Appliance (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Connected Home Appliance Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Connected Home Appliance Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…………
7 Global Connected Home Appliance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Haier (GE)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Connected Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Haier (GE) Connected Home Appliance Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Whirlpool
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Connected Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Whirlpool Connected Home Appliance Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Midea
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Connected Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Midea Connected Home Appliance Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Panasonic
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Connected Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Panasonic Connected Home Appliance Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 SAMSUNG
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Connected Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
...…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
