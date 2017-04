Session Initiation Protocol Trunking 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 18.23% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is an Internet-based service that permits Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) users to stay connected in local and long-distance calls to and from endpoints in the traditional phone network.The analysts forecast the global session initiation protocol trunking market to grow at a CAGR of 18.23% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global session initiation protocol trunking market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue obtained from the sales, deployment, and maintenance of SIP trunking used for enterprise applications. The report segments the market revenue based on end-users (SMEs and large enterprises) and deployment of services (on-premise and hosted SIP trunking). The report also provides the revenue segmentation based on regions. In addition, the revenue from the types of number of locations is taken into account.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1119897-global-session-initiation-protocol-trunking-market-2017-2021 The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• AT&T• CenturyLink• Verizon• XO CommunicationsOther prominent vendors• 2600Hz• 3CX• 8x8• Comcast• Cox Communication• Digium• FairPoint Communications• Flowroute• Fusion• IntelePeer• KPN International• Level 3• MegaPath• Nextiva• NTT Communications• Sangoma• ShoreTel• Sprint• Star2Star• Twilio• West IP Communications• Windstream• ZayoMarket driver• Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Network security issues• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Convergence of VoIP and UC• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1119897-global-session-initiation-protocol-trunking-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlightsPART 05: Market landscape• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by deployment of services• Global SIP trunking market by deployment of services• On-premise SIP trunking services• Hosted SIP trunking servicesPART 07: Market segmentation by end-users• Global SIP trunking market by end-user• SMEs• Large enterprisesPART 08: Market segmentation by location• Global SIP trunking market by locationPART 09: Geographical segmentation• Global SIP trunking market by geography• Americas• EMEA• APACPART 10: Market drivers• Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions• High operational flexibility• Reduced TCO• Increasing deployment of BYOD policyPART 11: Impact of driversPART 12: Market challenges• Network security issues• Signaling issues• Interoperability problem in deployment processPART 13: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 14: Market trendsConvergence of VoIP and UC• Increased popularity of VoLTE among enterprises• Reduced PRIs throughout multiple sitesPART 15: Vendor landscape• Competitive landscapePART 16: Key vendor analysis• AT&T• CenturyLink• Verizon• XO Communications• Other prominent vendors………..CONTINUED