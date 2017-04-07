Session Initiation Protocol Trunking 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 18.23% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is an Internet-based service that permits Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) users to stay connected in local and long-distance calls to and from endpoints in the traditional phone network.
The analysts forecast the global session initiation protocol trunking market to grow at a CAGR of 18.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global session initiation protocol trunking market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue obtained from the sales, deployment, and maintenance of SIP trunking used for enterprise applications. The report segments the market revenue based on end-users (SMEs and large enterprises) and deployment of services (on-premise and hosted SIP trunking). The report also provides the revenue segmentation based on regions. In addition, the revenue from the types of number of locations is taken into account.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1119897-global-session-initiation-protocol-trunking-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AT&T
• CenturyLink
• Verizon
• XO Communications
Other prominent vendors
• 2600Hz
• 3CX
• 8x8
• Comcast
• Cox Communication
• Digium
• FairPoint Communications
• Flowroute
• Fusion
• IntelePeer
• KPN International
• Level 3
• MegaPath
• Nextiva
• NTT Communications
• Sangoma
• ShoreTel
• Sprint
• Star2Star
• Twilio
• West IP Communications
• Windstream
• Zayo
Market driver
• Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Network security issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Convergence of VoIP and UC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1119897-global-session-initiation-protocol-trunking-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment of services
• Global SIP trunking market by deployment of services
• On-premise SIP trunking services
• Hosted SIP trunking services
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global SIP trunking market by end-user
• SMEs
• Large enterprises
PART 08: Market segmentation by location
• Global SIP trunking market by location
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global SIP trunking market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 10: Market drivers
• Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions
• High operational flexibility
• Reduced TCO
• Increasing deployment of BYOD policy
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• Network security issues
• Signaling issues
• Interoperability problem in deployment process
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
Convergence of VoIP and UC
• Increased popularity of VoLTE among enterprises
• Reduced PRIs throughout multiple sites
PART 15: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
• AT&T
• CenturyLink
• Verizon
• XO Communications
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1119897
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here