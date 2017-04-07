Global Radio Transmitter Industry Share, Applications, Type Research Report Forecast To 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Radio Transmitter Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Radio Transmitter Market
A radio transmitter is an electronic device which, when connected to an antenna, produces an electromagnetic signal such as in radio and television broadcasting, two way communications or radar. Heating devices, such as a microwave oven, although of similar design, are not usually called transmitters, in that they use the electromagnetic energy locally rather than transmitting it to another location.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Radio Transmitter in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Harris
Broadcast Electronics
R&S
Syes
GatesAir
Egatel(COMSA)
Nautel
Thomson Broadcast
Hitachi Kokusai Electric
NEC
RIZ Transmitters
BTESA
Continental
Beijing BBEF
Tongfang Gigamega
Chengdu ChengGuang
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
FM Radio Transmitter
Shortwave Radio Transmitter
Medium Wave Transmitter
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace
Automobile
Electronics Industry
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Radio Transmitter Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 FM Radio Transmitter
1.2.2 Shortwave Radio Transmitter
1.2.3 Medium Wave Transmitter
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Aerospace
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Electronics Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Harris
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Radio Transmitter Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Harris Radio Transmitter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Broadcast Electronics
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Radio Transmitter Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Broadcast Electronics Radio Transmitter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 R&S
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Radio Transmitter Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 R&S Radio Transmitter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Syes
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Radio Transmitter Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Syes Radio Transmitter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 GatesAir
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Radio Transmitter Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 GatesAir Radio Transmitter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
