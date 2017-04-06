Securiport, Sierra Leone's Trusted Airport Security Partner, Shares How to Combat Terrorism and Illegal Migration
The World Border Security Congress is supported by the Ministry of Interior of Morocco, Organization for Security & Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), European Association of Airport & Seaport Police (EAASP), International Security Industry Organization, National Security & Resilience Consortium and International Association of CIP Professionals, and is the premier multi-jurisdictional transnational platform where the border protection, management and security industry policy-makers and practitioners convene annually.
In its opening notes, World Border Security Congress emphasized that despite the expansion of international agreements in Europe and Asia, no part of the world is immune from border penetration. Due to the wide range of threats, governments need to continue to invest in their border security, such as combating terrorism, controlling the movement of goods, and monitoring personnel across international borders. Reducing the number of unsecured international borders will remain a top priority for border security in the immediate and long-term.
Dr. Attila Freska, Securiport’s Chief Operating Officer, shared his security firm’s expertise and insights on “The Border Security Paradigm” during a strategic panel discussing solutions for External and Internal Land Border Challenges. The panel explored how external land borders provide unique challenges in the fight against cross-border organized crime, human trafficking, smuggling and mass migration. Yet internal land borders, such as airports and ports, are becoming an increasing focus of terrorist threat or illegal travelers using fraudulent travel documents. The panel explored the latest global challenges and how strategies and technologies help deliver a more secure border.
