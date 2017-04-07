Chrissy Menicucci Named NCJFCJ Director of Development
“We are excited to bring Chrissy on board to further advance the NCJFCJ’s development efforts,” said Joey Orduna Hastings, chief executive officer. “Her experience in the legal field paired with her global philanthropic skills will be valuable assets to elevate the NCJFCJ to the next 80 years of this organization.”
Menicucci began her career in the legal field in 1986 as a corporate paralegal in the private sector, and moved to the Nevada Attorney General’s office where she specialized in litigation. She joined IGT (International Game Technology) in 1998 as a member of the General Counsel’s Office with primary responsibility over litigation support, contracts management and records retention services, and eventually assumed management of the Corporate Philanthropy Committee in 2003. In September 2012, IGT expanded its commitment to philanthropy and created the IGT Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Group. Menicucci’s legal background proved beneficial in collaborating with non-profit organizations, and had worldwide responsibility for all IGT’s CSR initiatives until her departure in July 2016.
“My background in the legal field and my passion for working with children and families is the perfect combination for this position,” said Menicucci. “I am looking forward to taking the NCJFCJ to the next level. We have so much potential to grow the organization and improve the lives of our most vulnerable children and families through leadership, judicial education and research.”
Menicucci holds her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Reno and a Certificate in Paralegal Studies from the University of San Diego.
Residing in Reno, Nev. with her family, Menicucci is a member of several professional organizations that promote philanthropy. In 2016, she served as the chair of the American Heart Association’s Go Red Luncheon for Women and The Children’s Cabinet Art of Childhood Gala. Menicucci also serves on the boards of several non-profit organizations and is the 2017 board chair of the Renown Community Advisory Council and vice president of marketing for the Nevada Alumni Association.
