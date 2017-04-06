DigitalPhone.io shows at InsurEXPO
DigitalPhone.io
Annual Insurance Expo for Independent Insurance Agents draws hundreds to InsurEXPO in RTP, NC
Agents have the opportunity to get exposed to expert speakers such as George Robertson who will is speaking on Cyber Insurance which is a concern of many business owners nationwide. George Robertson is an independent insurance agent with Rockingham Insurance Agency based in Eden, North Carolina. The presentation will go over what to the different exposures in cyber crime and the various coverages available. George will also cover in his presentation the state and federal regulations. George has been in the insurance agent for the past 25+ years and is considered an expert in insurance technology. Rockingham Insurance represents multiple insurance carriers, providing our customers comparative rates and coverage’s for their specific insurance needs. Eden, Reidsville, Madison, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Summerfield, Greensboro, and all North Carolina & Virginia residents can benefit from our “A+” rated carriers. Their staff understands personal insurance and strives to provide clients with insurance coverage that fits a particular insurance needs at a good value.
Partnering with AT&T, DigitalPhone.io sales team and engineers are showing hundreds of independent agents how cloud-based telephone services will allow a small independent agents how to grow without breaking the bank on expensive telephone equipment. As low as $20/month per user, Digital Phone delivers IP-based Fortune-500 PBX features with Polycom or Yealink phones as your only hardware investment.
Companies of any size to achieve a great business phone system with a full suite of PBX features offered. Moreover, communication through hosted VoIP enables mobile workers to stay in touch while working from remote locations. Your business has sales or support staff you can easily setup a call queue and route calls to the staff that is best qualified to quickly answer your customer’s questions. If you need an after hours attendant that routed to a mobile employee on-call, that’s easy with the click of the mouse.
- Keep your local telephone numbers
- Chat and SMS Messaging from your web based browser
- Auto-Attendant and Custom Prompts, various Music and Messages on Hold
- Unlimited calling in the US and Canada
- Time-Based Call Routing, Call Park/Pickup and Hold Options
- Advanced Voicemail to email, Voicemail to Text Translation
- Video Conferencing to staff or anyone with a browser in the US
- Dramatically Lower Cost, Easy Setup, Just plug and Play
- 100% Cloud-based! No other equipment or software is needed
- SmartPhone with Apple and Google Android
AT&T Solutions for Insurance Agencies
AT&T offers fiber connectivity solutions and private MPLS connections to independent agents that have locations that need access to sensitive data across their network. DigitalPhone.io and our partnership with AT&T brings you AT&T products that are known worldwide for reliability.
The Internet is a critical avenue for conducting business, connecting with customers and suppliers, and accessing real-time applications. With AT&T Internet Access, businesses receive a fast, reliable and highly secure Internet connection. Our industry-leading network solutions can fit your business goals. Customize and build a reliable, scalable wired or wireless network solution for your unique requirements. AT&T Network Services offer solutions to connect to customers, business partners, and employees in real time. Whether it’s for local or global access, AT&T can build a solution to meet any need.
About DigitalPhone.io
DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.
Nicky Smith
DigitalPhone.io
336-560-4405
email us here
Cloud-based Phone Services for Business | DigitalPhone.io