Intermountain Expands Leadership Team to Better Address Evolving Healthcare Challenges and Patient and Community Needs
For much of its 42 year history, four executives made up Intermountain’s top management team: A chief executive officer, a chief operating officer, a chief financial officer, and a senior vice president of strategy. In 2015, a chief physician executive (now also president of Intermountain’s Medical Group) was added to the team, and earlier this year Dr. Harrison also added Intermountain’s chief people officer. On April 6, he announced the addition of three more members: The CEO of SelectHealth (Intermountain’s insurance arm), as well as a chief nursing executive and a senior vice president of Community Health.
Why the change? “I knew before becoming CEO that Intermountain had been a thriving, financially stable, mission-driven organization for 42 years. Intermountain was an early innovator in developing computerized protocols, establishing an integrated strategy, and focused on both quality and affordability from the outset,” Dr. Harrison said. “That was rare back then, and it’s resulted in people looking to Intermountain for answers from all over the globe. It’s that growing national and international reputation, along with a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape that suggested we needed more voices around the table as we set strategy.”
Today, nearly half of the people in Utah will seek care from Intermountain in a given year. “It makes sense that not only the organization—but the people we serve—can benefit from our having the perspectives of every constituency that intersects with healthcare represented at the top level—not only strategists, operations and finance leaders, but doctors and nurses who care for patients, other employees, our health plans, and everyone, especially the underserved, who live in our communities,” he said.
In addition to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Marc Harrison, Intermountain’s Executive Leadership Team is now comprised of (in alphabetical order):
• Rob Allen, senior vice president and chief operating officer
• Mark Briesacher, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive and president, Intermountain Medical Group
• Joe Fournier, senior vice president and chief people officer
• Kim Henrichsen, senior vice president, Clinical Operations and chief nursing executive
• Mikelle Moore, senior vice president, Community Health
• Greg Poulsen, senior vice president and chief strategy officer
• Patricia Richards, president and chief executive officer, SelectHealth
• Bert Zimmerli, executive vice president and chief financial officer
“This change signals positive things for Intermountain,” says Bert Zimmerli, who has been Intermountain’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2003. “We enjoy the highest rating of any healthcare company in the country by the top bond rating agencies,” he said. “I’ve always believed that if we take good care of the important things—our patients, our employees, our clinicians, and our communities—the finances will take care of themselves. This expansion of our Executive Leadership Team will help us do an even better job of taking care of people.”
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 180 clinics, a Medical Group with some 1,500 employed physicians, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and in efficient healthcare delivery. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.
