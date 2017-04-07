CHARITY DIGITAL TOOLKIT LAUNCHED

LONDON, UK, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of The Charity Digital Skills Report, which revealed that many UK charities are still struggling to get to grips with digital, Skills Platform and Zoe Amar Communications are today launching the Charity Digital Toolkit. This is a sequel to the successful Charity Social Media Toolkit and showcases best practice, expert insight and practical tips to directly help charities navigate through digital transformation.

The Charity Digital Toolkit is relevant for anyone working in the charity sector - from frontline staff through to experienced digital managers, senior leaders and trustees. Everyone has a role to play in successful digital transformation and can benefit from this free resource.

It covers the basics of digital such as mapping your audience and developing your digital strategy; understanding the benefits of different marketing channels and measuring success. Leadership; fundraising; governance and risk are also particular areas of focus.

Charities and key influencers have been involved in developing the toolkit and have shared their own experiences and insights. This includes Martha Lane Fox CBE, who has written the foreword; the Charity Commission and Diabetes UK. Marie Curie has also shared its own digital transformation journey and revealed how tapping into digital can reap rewards for fundraising and income generation.

The toolkit also looks ahead to the future; at digital trends which will disrupt the sector and reshape the way supporters behave and engage with charities. If the future is digital, the right skills are crucial. Here, Breast Cancer Care shares advice on the skills your organisation needs to get digital right and how to upskill staff if there is a digital skills gap.

Dave Evans, Product Marketing Manager, Skills Platform, comments: “Digital is a growing area for many charities, from strategy to fundraising to communications. Yet we know from our work on The Charity Digital Report that digital skills across the sector must be raised if the sector is to become more sustainable and stay relevant and to its audience.

“Our experience has shown that charities need to be bold when tackling digital and make sure it is fundamental to how they operate right across their organisations. Whilst this may seem daunting, done well it will open up a realm of exciting possibilities.”

Zoe Amar, Founder and Director of Zoe Amar Communications, adds: “Digital transformation has been leading the way for many charities – helping them to improve their processes and communication, increase productivity and ultimately drive growth. However, as our Charity Digital Report revealed last month, charities are at serious risk of being left behind if they cannot get to grips with digital.

“We’re delighted to be launching the Charity Digital Toolkit, building on the success of our Charity Social Media Toolkit. This toolkit will give charities a grounding in fundamentals by sharing expert advice, inspirational case studies and tips and tricks. We also wanted to tackle weighty topics, going in-depth where needed and asking big, challenging questions about what it takes to make digital work. We encourage all charities to use this toolkit and are confident it can help you take your charity to the next step and beyond.”

