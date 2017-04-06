Alliance Growers Signs Term Sheet for $5M - $1OM Financing Facility
The purpose of the equity facility is to provide the company with continuous financing for its integrated projects at progressive intervals that are consistent with the value of the company at each stage of its development and growth.
Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers' president and chief executive officer, commented on the execution of the equity facility: "We are very pleased to have received the strong vote of confidence from this notable financial equity firm. The fact that they share our view of where the cannabis market is going is a significant endorsement of Alliance Growers' longer-term business strategy. This offer of financing, in addition to other financing initiatives, will provide the company with the financial capability that ensures Alliance Growers can execute on its business plan. The company's primary objective at this stage is to secure the property for the cannabis botany centre as soon as possible. We look forward to sharing significant additional financing and business implementation updates to investors as we progress."
In the past two years, this U.S.-based private equity firm has offered and signed definitive agreements with other strong companies in the cannabis sector. The firm approached Alliance Growers with a similar arrangement based on its belief in Alliance Growers' four-pillar business strategy. Incredible opportunity exists in the cannabis and cannabis-related sectors, and there are few teams in the industry that can fully avail themselves of all that opportunity without adequate financing. The industry is rapidly changing and evolving, and companies need to position themselves for where the industry is going, like Alliance Growers has done. Part of that positioning for Alliance Growers consists of its strategy to add value to licensed producers individually and for the entire industry as a whole.
Pursuant to the terms of the offerings, Alumina Partners will commit to purchasing up to $5-million worth of units of the company in a series of private placements, consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, at discounts of 20 per cent of the market price of the shares, with each offering occurring at the option of the company, throughout the 24-month term of the agreement. The exercise price of the warrants will be at a 50-per-cent premium over the market price of the shares.
The company is proceeding with the first tranche of the offering on April 6, 2017, by issuing one million units at an issuance price of 10.5 cents per unit, as well as the issuance of 150,000 common shares, representing a portion of the commitment fee in respect of the equity facility. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable at 21 cents per share for a period of five years.
About Alliance Growers Corp.
Alliance Growers has executed an agreement with Botanical Research In Motion International Inc., for a Canadian exclusive licence to jointly develop and operate a 40,000-square-foot facility to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA botany lab, extraction facility and tissue culture plantlet production facility to service the cannabis market and agriculture market in general.
Alliance Growers has rights to 50 per cent of BCMM, a late-stage applicant that submitted its ACMPR (access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations) application to Health Canada in 2014, and is also making a strategic investment in another private company preparing to apply for an ACMPR producer licence. Additionally, the company is investing in several cannabis industry participants, ranging from co-developing a cannabis app for use by the cannabis industry and its markets to negotiating business arrangements with several companies for the purchase and sale between the parties of live cannabis plants, tissue culture plantlets, and other cannabis products and services.
www.alliancegrowers.com
David Joseph
David Joseph Marketing
6045691801
email us here