Bismuth Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.15% During 2016 to 2022
Bismuth Market Information-by Type (Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth oxychloride-BiOCI), Application (Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry) and Region - Forecast to 2022
Bismuth is widely used in Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and in Construction Industry. Bismuth is produced as a byproduct of mining and processing of bismuth ores.
Pure bismuth is a white, frangible metal with a modest pink color. The source of bismuth is Bismuth oxide (Bi2O3) used as a yellow pigment in paints and cosmetics, Bismuth oxychloride (BiOCl) is used to make a pigment known as bismuth white. Bismuth carbonate (Bi2 (CO3)3) is used to treat diarrhea.
Bismuth is generally mixed with other metals, such as tin, lead or iron to form low-melting metals further these metals are used in various applications like fire detection systems, automatic fire sprinkler systems, and electrical fuses. Bismuth can improve welding performance, and solder alloy added with bismuth can be used for military equipment. Bismuth bronze alloy can improve abrasion-resistance and can be used for making wear-resisting shaft and gear. Bismuth Oxide can improve weather ability, covering power and has the characteristic of gloss retention, which can be used for car spraying and high-temperature component protection.
Excellent optical property of bismuth oxide can be used for making the raw material of top grade glass, electro optical devices, optical fiber transmission and holographic storage. On the other hand,
bismuth oxide can lower reaction temperature, improve remanence and coercivity, which can be used for making ferrite magnetic material.
The astringent and hemostatic characteristics of bismuth subnitrate and bismuth subcarbonate can be used for stomach medicine and hemostatics. The anti-acids and anti-ulcer characteristics of bismuth aluminate can be used for making stomach medicines such as medicines for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer and chronic superficial gastritis. Bismuth oxychloride is environmental and non-toxic and can make products radiant, which can be used for high-grade cosmetics, lead-free pigment and pearly handicrafts.
Key Players:
Key players of the Global Bismuth Market are Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co. Ltd (China), Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals Co. (China), Met-Mex Peñoles S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), 5N Plus Inc. (U.S), Nui Phao Mining Company Ltd (China), BASF SE (Germany), Geotech Internation B. V. (Netherlands), Orrion Chemicals (Europe).
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 135 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Bismuth Market Research - Forecast to 2022”
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific Bismuth market is expected to grow due to growing application pharmaceutical, cosmetics, construction industry and others industry. China consumes largest market share in global bismuth market. Other regions like India, North America and Europe are expected to drive the demand products to meet growing population demand. Europe are expected to have sluggish growth owing to stringent regulation for producing bismuth.
Market Segmentation:
Global Bismuth Market segments by type are Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth oxychloride-BiOCI, Bismuth Subnitrate, Bismuth Subcarbonate and Bismuth Aluminate, by Application are Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry and Others and by Region.
