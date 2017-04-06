Successful beginning for the first Santa Monica Job Fair
The events are powered by Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Ted Winterer and partners Team Plus, ENKI Technologies, Expert Dojo, and Schmoozd
Over 700 job seekers and interns participated in the Private Sector Jobs and Internships Recruitment, the first of the 3 events of the first Santa Monica Job fair, which was successfully completed on April 4, 2017. The event was organized by Team Plus Inc. with the support of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.
Actual participation of job seekers and interns in the event reached almost 90% of those registered, highlighting the need of young people for work opportunities. It is important to note also that over 40 companies and educational institutions participated in the event. Among them were ENKI Technologies, Technical Connections, General Assembly, MINI of Santa Monica, IncredeVid, BetaGig, New York Life, State Farm - Steve Little Insurance, Luminaire Advisors, Santa Monica College, California Lutheran University and the University of Southern California.
"Talent should be always apparent. We have to give opportunities to young generation and experienced professionals who are not employed. “ said Nektar Baziotis, President of ENKI Technologies, " We are thankful to all taking part on this. The impact of bring likeminded successful recruiters and employers is immense!".
The next event will take place on May 8th with the title "Work for yourself" and it will focus on advice and coaching for people interested to start their own businesses. The wrap up event of the Santa Monica Job Fair is scheduled for June 6th, where the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Team Plus, Expert DOJO, ENKI Technologies and the partners of the Job Fair will host workshops in order to offer advice and answer questions to help job seekers start a new career. The event will close with a fireside discussion with Laurel Rosen (CEO of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce), Chris Haberl (Team Plus, CEO), Nektar Baziotis (ENKI Technologies, President) and Brian MacMahon (Expert Dojo, CEO).
For more information and online registration on the remaining events of the Santa Monica Job Fair please visit https://santamonica-job-fair.eventbrite.com
The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce advocates and represents business interests and issues affecting the community. It provides the environment that helps members prosper and succeed through a proactive working partnership with all levels of government and community organization in order to achieve a healthy local economy and quality of life. For more information, please visit http://smchamber.com/
Team Plus is an HR technology startup located in Santa Monica with success stories around the world. The company has developed a talent driven applicant tracking system that allows matching candidates with positions, ranking them by fit and viewing their recorded interviews. More information can be found at http://teamplus.co/
ENKI Technologies innovates and develops websites, mobile apps and custom software applications that serve real needs. We translate abstract ideas into concrete solutions that assist in increasing efficiency, productivity and profits. https://enki.tech/
Expert DOJO is a one-stop-shop to get success coaching, advice and specialist help in all areas of any company's growth. The DOJO's patented 12 step accelerator is unlike any other program available and allows direct access to specialists in branding, design, business planning, product fit, strategic planning, web development, growth hacking and so much more. For more information, please visit https://expertdojo.com/
