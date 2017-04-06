JOHN TAYLOR ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF THE NVBDC
The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.
"We are fortunate to have John's wise counsel and wide-ranging perspective at the table," said Keith King, President of the NVBDC, "and we look forward to working closely with him, as he helps to guide our organization as it grows into the future."
"I am really looking forward to being engaged and helping to move this great initiative forward," Taylor said. "The NVBDC is a key enabler assisting the relationship of our proud Veteran suppliers and our committed Corporate partners. Keith, you have been a steady voice for Veterans and I am happy to join with you. "
Taylor graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Human Resource Development from Oakland University of Rochester, Michigan. He is also a graduate of the Pontiac Motor College of Manufacturing Management.
The Senior Director of Global Supplier Diversity Solutions, Taylor also serves as a member of Gonzales Financial Consulting, LLC. He recently retired from Delphi Automotive with 38 years of Supply Chain Management experience, specializing in Purchasing, Supplier Quality and Supplier Diversity Development.
While at Delphi he led the multiple award winning Delphi Supplier Diversity Development process that amassed more than $8 billion in spending, working with hundreds of value-driven Minority, Women-owned and Veteran-owned business enterprises.
Taylor has been actively engaged in the diversity field on many levels since 2002 from local to regional, national and international. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council and the Great Lakes Women’s Business Enterprise Council.
Taylor has received numerous awards for his professional work with the Diversity Councils and various Chambers of Commerce.
Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Please visit us at: www.nvbdc.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/nvbdc.
Keith King
National Veteran Business Development Council
3136453883
email us here