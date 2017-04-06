Methanol Institute Releases Updated Safe Handling Manual
Newly Updated Manual Addresses Common and Technical Questions on Methanol Handling, Storage and TransportWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the trade association for the global methanol industry, product stewardship is a top priority for the Methanol Institute (MI). MI, working closely with industry leaders, technology partners and customers, recently enhanced its longstanding Methanol Safe Handling Manual to address both common and technical questions related to methanol handling, storage and transport. The deep collaboration of the global methanol industry in producing this vital resource for educational and training purposes highlights our commitment to safety.
The manual has been thoroughly revised to be more user friendly and adaptable. The updated manual features a new section on process safety, with detailed explanation about key elements of Process Safety Management (PSM) which are in-line with the best industrial practices specific to methanol. The manual also includes a new chapter on fire safety which takes into account current best practices. In addition to the revised 263-page manual, MI has created a standalone module focusing specifically on health and safety, for users looking to directly access this critical information.
“As the importance of methanol continues to grow across global markets, it is imperative we actively promote the safe handling of methanol across the global distribution chain,” said Gregory Dolan, MI’s CEO. “This updated and enhanced safety resource ensures that product stewardship and safety across the methanol distribution chain continue to be a top priority.”
The updated Methanol Safe Handling Manual and Health and Safety module are available to the general public at no cost on MI’s website at: http://www.methanol.org/safe-handling/
