Smart Transport Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 24% From 2016 to 2022
Smart Transportation Market Solution (Traffic Management, Smart Ticketing, Integrated Supervision) and Service (Consulting Service) - Forecast to 2022
In this fast growing environment, companies are increasing investments in internet of things (IoT), and innovation. In Smart Transport market innovation is a key driver. In this changing environment with an increase of demands of efficient transportation networks, integrated security & safety and others there is a need to develop and adopt to the Smart Transport systems. The increasing focus of government in building smart cities is predicted to drive smart transportation demand as it is an integral part of the smart city projects.
The Smart Transport systems are developing rigorously to overcome some of existing issues such as lack of good quality and safe public transportation, reduced road safety concerns, inadequate capacity of manage public transportation, poor traffic management, overcrowded road network, theft, poor road conditions, parking issues and others. The study indicates a need for large database of road networks and high costs of installation would be the restraining factor for Smart Transport Market.
The Smart Transport Market is growing rapidly over 24% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 273 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the Smart Transport Market are- Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Alstom SA (France), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), Kapsch (Austria), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), AECOM (U.S.), Accenture Plc (Ireland), LG CNS Co. Ltd. (Korea), TomTom International B.V. (Netherlands) among others.
Smart Transport Market Segmentation
The Smart Transport Market has been segmented on the basis of Solution and service. On basis of Solution the Smart Transport consists of Traffic management, smart ticketing, Parking management, integrated supervision, passenger information, and Insurance telematics solution. The study indicates that smart ticketing solution segment would grow at a highest rate in the Smart Transportation Market by the forecast period. The increasing penetration of mobile devices and demand for digital payment are expected to drive the smart ticketing solution market. Whereas based on service segment of smart transportation system the largest market share would be grabbed by deployment and integration services segment.
Market Research Analysis:
Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of cloud computing, big data, evolution of wireless network, Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of things (IoT) would result in sudden hike in Smart Transport market. It has been observed that developments in smart city concept result in significant growth of Smart Transport market. The major benefits of Smart Transport are improved safety, higher productivity and efficiency, more environmental friendliness and others. These factors would definitely increase the Smart Transport market very soon.
Regional Analysis for Smart Transport Market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that European region would evolve as a leader in Smart Transport market. The study indicates large investments by European government towards are smart transportation would result in rapid growth of Smart Transport market by the forecast period. The study reveals that North America region followed by Europe would lead the Smart Transport market by the forecast period. Developing economic countries from Asia-Pacific regions as China, Japan, and India would also show a great progress in the smart transportation market.
