Worldwide Craft Beer Industry Analysis and 2027 Foresight Report
Global Craft Beer Market Information by types (Ale, Lager, beer and other) and by raw materials (malt, yeast and enzymes) and by region Forecast To 2027.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global craft beer market predicted to have a strong growth in the coming years. As per MRFR analysis, in the global market, the popularity of craft beer has risen and the consumers’ interest is shifting towards craft beer due to change in taste and innovation in recipe. The other factor which has driven the global craft beer market is increasing demand of malt as a raw material in food industry. Malt is one of the major raw material require in the production of craft beer as it helps in good digestion and are good source of sweetness, flavor and colors. Also innovations in enzyme technologies that are being used for manufacturing craft beer have also supported the growth in this market over the past couple of years.
The leading market players in the global craft beer market mainly include The Craft Beer Co., Boston Beer Co., Yuengling & Son Inc, New Belgium Craft Brewery, Gambrinus, Deschutes Brewery, Bell's Brewery, Duvel Moortgat USA, Sweetwater Brewery and others.
Study Objectives of Craft Beer Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Craft Beer Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To Analyse the Global Craft Beer Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types, raw materials and region
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Craft Beer Market
The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:
• • North America
US
Canada
Mexico
• • Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Rest of Europe
• • Asia – Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia/New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
• • Latin America
Brazil
Others
• • Middle East & Africa
