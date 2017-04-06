Global Car Air Purifier Industry and Key Players of PHILIPS, Panasonic, VOSSON
Global Car Air Purifier Market Information- by type (lighter type and desktop type), by application and by Region Forecast to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car air purifier is a device which removes contaminant from the air inside the car cabin and refreshes the air by emitting negative ions, and by using HEPA filters, photo-catalyst, electrostatics and UV lamp technologies. Air purifiers are designed for vehicles which tend to utilize the negative ions, ozone or fan powered designed technologies like HEPA.
Cheap price and portability of lighter type air purifier driving its sales in market. It is popular among smokers as it significantly reduce smoke and odor present inside car cabin. Ionizer emits negative ions which increase the sense of well-being and mental clarity by removing and debilitating effect of excessive positive ions inside car. In 2011, global car air purifier sales were 232 million units. While in 2016, it increased to 330 million units with an average increase rate of 7.34% during 2011-2016.
Car air purifier manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and Europe. The two regions are also the major consumers of car air purifiers. In 2015, China and Europe held more than 50% share respectively in the global consumption market.
In the future, it is predicted that global car air purifier’s demand will keep increasing as more and more awareness of pollution hazards to health. Some regions, such as China and India, will become the most potential market for car air purifiers. Market participants think that car air purifier market will also face fiercer competition in the coming years.
Study Objectives of Car Air Purifier Market
• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments
• To estimate and forecast market size by type, application and region
• To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market
• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries
• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market
• Company profiling of major players in the market
• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market
• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements
Intended Audience
• Car Air Purifier manufacturers
• Automotive manufacturers
• HEPA filter manufacturers
• Retailers
Key Players
The leading market players in car air purifier market primarily are PHILIPS (Netherlands), SHARP (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Agcen (Germany), VOSSON (China), Purafil (U.S.), Cixi Landsign Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. (China), Jingcheng Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. (China) and Huizhou Peak Points Technology Co., Ltd (China)
Key Findings
• China is leading the market with an estimated share of more than 50% in the year 2016
• In 2016, desktop type car air purifier has more than 50% market share and it is growing at CAGR of 7.48%
Country Analysis of Global Market Forecast to 2022 Market
As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for car air purifier market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 440 million units by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.39%.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• North America
• Europes
• China
• Japan
• India
• South-East Asia
