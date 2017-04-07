Smart, Sleek, Sexy and Packs a Punch. Juno Jumper Pro, America’s Pocket Charger.

BigCatBrandz, America's Leading New Product Launch Company.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power on, Red light, Green light, then off you go. That’s about it for operating the new Juno Jumper Pro. This amazing sleek hand-held charger will recharge your tablet, laptop, or portable music system in under an hour and start any dead car battery with the push of a button. What you say? We say that’s exactly what this sleek, stylish, hand-held multi-charger can do, and its doing it for consumers across the country. The Juno Jumper Pro is just another charging solution brought to you by industry leader Juno Power. This decade old company and Apple licensee designs user-friendly solutions for everyday power problems. All products of this progressive company are cost conscious while showcasing the highest quality of their unique designs.

The Juno Jumper Pro, packing a 150w/110 v plant, offers fast fixes to all dead batteries, through it’s AC dock, cables, and outlets anytime, anywhere. Visit JunoPower.com to see all the exciting products you need in your life. For Distribution and Retail opportunities, contact Dave@bigcatbrandz.com.

BigCatBrandz proudly represents Juno Power to the Retail industry both in the United States and International opportunities. BigCatBrandz is a Product Launch, Branding and Marketing Company.

