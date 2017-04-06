JETZ-T ON A MISSION to SAVE BRICKS and MORTAR RETAIL GLOBALLY
Building micro, bespoke marketplaces of in-stock items combined with a 90 minute delivery service may well be the lifeline that bricks and mortar retailers needCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A MAXIMUM 90 minute delivery service; fulfilled from store; whisper it quietly but “Bricks and Mortar” retailers might just have found a lifeline in their fight against terminal decline.
“The premise is fairly simple” says Jetz-t (www.jetz-t.com) founder Mike Atkinson (a former director at retail behemoth TPRG) “we give consumers a platform to view what products are in stock in their immediate vicinity, if the product(s) is in stock then we will deliver it to your hand inside 90 minutes” he adds. “We are effectively creating bespoke marketplaces for every single customer”.
“We cater for retailers of all sizes, from single owner convenience stores to independent clothes shops to multi-site retailers. Our technology is a multi-staged system meaning that having no online presence is not a hindrance to joining us, likewise we provide a suite of options that integrate with existing online stores” Atkinson says “Our preference is for all retailers to be on our app, as the premise is for the app to be the go-to place for looking up items, but this can be done in conjunction with a “button” option on an existing online store.
Benefits to the retailer include
• Leveraging costly physical store estate.
• Improving ROCE of store estate.
• Reduction in costs associated with fulfilling online orders.
• Reduction in return rate and associated costs.
• Reduction in merchant fees.
• Ability to conduct micro-regional marketing.
• Ability to react in “real-time” to events in respect of pricing (surge pricing).
• Access to the social media platform for regional influencers
Cost wise Jetz-t is very reasonable- Joining the app is £200 ($250) per annum and a flat fee of £2($2.50) per order (£0 for orders below £15 ($12)). Additional costs include one-off fees for supporting the creation of product data and integration with existing online stores, these however are optional.
Jetz-t maintains a network of delivery partners and Atkinson is quick to point out that “all partners are offered the option of employed and self-employed status”. He goes on to explain that “We are fortunate that our micro-focus means that delivery options are extended to foot and public transport deliveries, alongside the more common methods of bike, motorbike, car, van etc, this extends the scope of individual whom can become a delivery partner for Jetz-t”.
And if all this wasn’t enough, Jetz-t also offer retailers the ability to extend their geographical network and opening hours through an affiliate programme.
So it may not be what their initial purpose is/was, but can viewing physical stores as quasi-warehouses/distribution hubs actually save the high street? Atkinson certainly thinks so and it’s quite difficult to see a flaw in the plan.
For retailers looking to join Jetz-t, please email Mike@jetz-t.com in the first instance.
