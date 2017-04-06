Liquid Air Energy Storage Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 178.32% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global liquid air energy storage systems market to grow at a CAGR of 178.32% during the period 2017-2021.
A liquid air energy storage system is a system, which converts the surrounding air into liquid air and stores it; it later converts the air into a gaseous form with help of thermal units. The turbine runs on this gas and uses it to generate energy. This energy is stored in tanks from where electricity is supplied to the grid, whenever it is needed.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global liquid air energy storage systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Liquid Air Energy Storage Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Custom Metalcraft
• GE Oil & Gas
• Heatric
• Highview Power Storage
• The Linge Group
Other prominent vendors
• Messer Group
• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe
• Viridor
Market driver
• Reducing GHG emissions and promoting clean energy to slow down climate change.
Market challenge
• High cost associated with the implementation of liquid air energy storage technology.
Market trend
• Changes in grid structure driving demands for energy storage.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Energy storage system overview
• Liquid air energy storage system technological overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast by revenue
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global liquid air energy storage systems market by geography
• Liquid air energy storage systems market in EMEA
• Liquid air energy storage systems market in the Americas
PART 07: Key leading countries
• UK
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Stringent vehicle emission regulations
• Market-driven innovations
• Rising number of vendors and collaborations
• Changes in grid structure driving demand for energy storage
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
